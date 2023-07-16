UFC fans celebrate Holly Holm 'main event era' coming to an end at Mayra Bueno Silva's hands with hilarious memes

Fans seemed to have loved the fact that Holly Holm was defeated by Mayra Bueno Silva who seemingly brought an end to her 'main event era'.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion was in action against Silva last night at UFC Vegas 77. Going into the bout as a favorite, Holm was expected to get the job done on the night. However, that wasn't the case.

Despite looking good in the early exchanges of the fight, Holy Holm couldn't cope with the pressure mounted on by Mayra Bueno Silva and ultimately ended up losing the bout via a slick standing guillotine in the second round of the fight.

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the 41-year-old's main event era seemingly coming to an end. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Homelander MMA @HomelanderMMA 🏼 The Holly Holm main event era is finally over

Luca Fury @LucaFury Realizing the spell has finally been broken and you never have to watch a Holly Holm main event ever again

e! @eeramic holly holm if she gets another main event

SportsKingdom @SportsKingdom01 Me knowing I’ll never have to watch a Holly Holm Main Event ever again

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO #UFCVegas77 Me and the homies when we never have to watch a Holly Holm main event ever again

Black.Gold @WNixonn Holly Holm now that she’s not gonna be main event anymore

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO When you find that one mofo responsible for making Holly Holm vs Bueno Silva main event #UFCVegas77

Mayra Bueno Silva calls for a title shot following her win over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

After defeating the former champion in emphatic fashion, Bueno Silva's confidence reached an all-time high as she proceeded to call for a title shot following her fight.

During the post-fight interview, Mayra Bueno Silva spoke about wanting to fight for the title in her next. She said:

“I do what I said. Now I want the belt because I deserve it. Nobody finish like me. I deserve the belt. Hey Julianna Pena, let’s go. I deserve this, you deserve this. The people deserve this. I finish my fights. I give a show for everybody. This belt is my belt. This belt is Amanda’s belt. This belt is a Brazilian belt. This is for Amanda Nunes. This is for my country.”

It is worth noting that the UFC women's bantamweight title is currently vacant after former champion Amanda Nunes walked away from the sport following her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 earlier this year. That said, it will be interesting to see if Mayra Bueno Silva can get a shot at the title following her win over Holly Holm.