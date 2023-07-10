UFC Fans get emotional as Laura Sanko pens moving tribute for Robbie Lawler - "Your fingerprints are all over this sport" 

UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko shared a heartfelt tribute for Robbie Lawler following his last fight.

'Ruthless' entered the octagon for one last time against Niko Price this past Saturday at UFC 290 and secured a first-round knockout. Following the bout, Sanko got an opportunity to personally thank Lalwer for all that he has given to the sport. She later took to Instagram to do the same and said:

"Getting the opportunity to personally thank Robbie Lawler for making me fall in love with mma was such a special moment in my career. I won’t ever forget it. His walkout song is the theme to The Last of the Mohicans and what a perfect soundtrack for a man who truly is the last of his kind @ruthless_rl your fingerprints are all over this sport and they will be forever. You helped make the UFC what it is today. And we can’t thank you enough."

Laura Sanko's post has certainly moved the fans who flooded the comment section of her post with their reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

"Favorite moment is the Carlos Condit fight where at the end they're both dead tired leaned up against the cage. 2 warriors."

"Never will get the credit he deserves. Even after that. almost had him on undercard last fight."

"Him walking down big rig after the fight was so gnarly"

"Sanko and Robbie are two real ones."

Laura Sanko talks about the difficulties in the world of MMA broadcasting as a woman

Laura Sanko made her commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68 earlier this year. However, it wasn't easy for her to get the role. The 40-year-old sat down for a chat with Din Thomas and RJ Clifford for MMA on SiriusXM, where she spoke about the difficulties of being a woman in broadcasting.

Sanko added that she wanted to show that despite the perception of MMA as a 'macho' sport, women can also make it in the broadcasting world:

"It's a tough thing to be in broadcasting in any sports industry let alone one that is so incredibly macho like MMA... But now I wanna show like that not only can you be in those lanes, like you can be in this other lane too if you have the experience and the knowlege and the broadcast ability necessary to do it."

