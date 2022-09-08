Upcoming UFC events: Fight cards scheduled for the rest of 2022

While UFC fans have been treated to some amazing fights in 2022, they can expect more action as the promotion has set up some brilliant fight cards for the rest of the year.

The next big pay-per-view will come from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when rising welterweight Khamzat Chimaev takes on Stockton's own Nate Diaz at UFC 279 this Saturday, September 10.

The card will also feature former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson as he takes on Li Jingliang, as well as Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC 280 - October 22

At UFC 280 on October 22, the promotion will make its return to Abu Dhabi. Known to have hosted some of the best fights, Fight Island will see another spectacular bout when Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira collide for the vacant UFC lightweight championship.

The co-main event of UFC 280 will see another title bout go down when reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling competes against former two-time divisional king T.J. Dillashaw.

Apart from the thrilling title bouts, the card also boasts a fight between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley, as well Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady at welterweight.

UFC 281 - November 12

Known to be one of the most iconic arenas in the world, the UFC will return to Madison Square Garden when Israel Adesanya defends his 185-pound crown against former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira.

UFC @ufc 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏 vs 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍



Social Pre-Sale goes down NOW ufc.ac/3AGLeGT



[ Nov 12 | 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏 vs 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍 #UFC281 Social Pre-Sale goes down NOW[ Nov 12 | @TheGarden | Use Code: UFCSOCIAL ] 🏆 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏 vs 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍 😤#UFC281 Social Pre-Sale goes down NOW 🔗 ufc.ac/3AGLeGT[ Nov 12 | @TheGarden | Use Code: UFCSOCIAL ] https://t.co/0y54aYrmQ8

The co-main event on the card will see newly crowned strawweight champion Carla Esparza make her first title defense against Zhang Weli. While many fans are looking forward to these title fights, Dan Hooker will look to regain his form when he takes on Claudio Puelles on his return to 155.

Fans of the 205-pound division will be happy to see Dominick Reyes back in action as he takes on Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Rising British sensation Molly McCann will grace this card as she competes against Erin Blanchfield.

UFC 282 - December 10

While the promotion has not announced a main event for UFC 282, a rematch between current light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and Golver Teixeira is reportedly being targeted.

ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto has also reported that UFC middleweight Darren Till will make his return to the octagon at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis.

Some of the announced bouts for UFC 282 include a welterweight fight between Robbie Lawler and Santiago Ponzinibbio, and middleweight action between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dalcha Lungiambula.

With UFC 282 being the last PPV event of the year, the promotion is set to open 2023 with a bang as they have announced that UFC 283 will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night's to watch out for:

As well as the PPVs being star-studded and full of action, the UFC has also not left any stone unturned in providing fans with some brilliant Fight Night cards for the remaining months of 2022.

One such card fans can look out for is UFC Vegas 60, where Cody Sandhagen will take on rising Chinese bantamweight Song Yadong. Another bout to look out for is a heavyweight contest between Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Bout agreements have already been sent out to both sides. First reported by Eurosport. Top contender Cory Sandhagen and rising prospect Song Yadong set to headline a UFC Fight Night card on Sept. 17, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi Bout agreements have already been sent out to both sides. First reported by Eurosport. Top contender Cory Sandhagen and rising prospect Song Yadong set to headline a UFC Fight Night card on Sept. 17, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi.Bout agreements have already been sent out to both sides. First reported by Eurosport. https://t.co/6kF8CPBALh

Mackenzie Dern will take on Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1. This fight between the two talented women will serve as the main event. A thrilling bantamweight bout is scheduled to take place between Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya on the same card.

Women's mixed martial arts will once again make its presence felt when Alexa Grasso takes on Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62, which takes place on October 15. The co-main event will see light heavyweights Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield collide

At the UFC Fight Night scheduled for October 30, Edson Barboza will look to regain his lost form as he takes on Ilia Topuria. Heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski will face Marcos Rogerio de Lima on the same card.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard