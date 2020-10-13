UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen is ever so close to a shot at the 135lbs title following what was the biggest win of his career against Marlon Moraes UFC Fight Island 5. Sandhagen finished Moraes with a perfectly timed spinning heel kick in the second round.

While Sandhagen might very well challenge Petr Yan for the bantamweight title up next, he will have to wait for a doctor’s clearance before stepping inside the cage again after the medical suspensions were announced for UFC Fight Island 5 in Abu Dhabi.

According to MMA.tv, Sandhagen must get himself cleared by an ophthalmologist or he’ll be sidelined for six months due to injuries sustained during his encounter with Moraes. As for the former #1 ranked UFC bantamweight Moraes, he will surprisingly have to sit out for just 45 days after being knocked out in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5.

Given below are the full medical suspensions from UFC Fight Island 5 (h/t MMA Fighting):

Cory Sandhagen: 180-day suspension unless cleared by an ophthalmologist. Minimum 30-day suspension with 21 days no contact

Marlon Moraes: 45-day suspension, 21 days no contact

Edson Barboza: 7 days mandatory rest

Makwan Amirkhani: 30 days for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Marcin Tybura: 30 days for hard bout, 21 days no contact

Ben Rothwell: 45 days for right eyebrow laceration, 30 days no contact

Dricus Du Plessis: 7 days mandatory rest

Markus Perez: 60 days due to knockout, 45 days no contact

Tom Aspinall: 7 days mandatory rest

Alan Baudot: 30 days for TKO, 21 days no contact

Ilia Topuria: 30 days for left eyelid laceration, 21 days no contact

Youssef Zalal: 7 days mandatory rest

Tom Breese: 180 days unless cleared by doctor from right knee MRI and left tibula/fibula X-ray. Minimum suspension for 30 days with 21 days no contact

KB Bhullar: 45 days for TKO, 30 days no contact

Chris Daukaus: 7 days mandatory rest

Rodrigo Nascimento: 180 days unless cleared by an ophthalmologist. Mandatory 30-day suspension with 21 days no contact due to right scale laceration

Joaquin Buckley: 7 days mandatory rest

Impa Kasanganay: 180 days unless cleared by an ophthalmologist. Mandatory 60-day suspension with 45 days no contact after knockout.

Tony Kelley: 180 days unless cleared by physician for right elbow MRI and right tibula/fibula X-ray. Minimum 30-day suspension with 21 days no contact

Ali AlQaisi: 7 days mandatory rest

Giga Chikadze: 7 days mandatory rest

Omar Morales: 180 days unless cleared by a physician for right elbow MRI, left tibula/fibula and left ankle X-ray. Minimum suspension for 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Tracy Cortez: 7 days mandatory rest

Stephanie Egger: 7 days mandatory rest

Tagir Ulanbekov: 7 days mandatory rest

Bruno Silva: 30 days for right eyebrow laceration, 21 days no contact