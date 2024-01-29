UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov: Main card and main-event walkout times for US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and India

After a rare week off, the UFC will return to the APEX for UFC Vegas 85, featuring middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

As one of the biggest surprises of 2022, Dolidze burst into the UFC top 10 with three knockout wins as an underdog. However, since his career-changing year, the 35-year-old competed just once in 2023, losing a slightly controversial decision to Marvin Vettori.

Imavov is ranked just three spots behind Dolidze at no. 11 but enters the fight as the betting favorite. However, the Russian has also not won a fight since 2022, having lost a decision to eventual champion Sean Strickland and fighting Chris Curtis to a no-contest in his two recent bouts.

Though not yet in the immediate title conversation, both enter the fight with a lot on the line in a packed middleweight division.

In the co-main event, no. 13 ranked Renato Moicano fights for the first time in over a year, taking on Drew Dober.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov start time

Barring any change to the fight card, UFC Vegas 85 is currently scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT.

Welterweights Gilbert Urbina and Charles Radtke will kick off the main card at 7 p.m. ET / midnight GMT. The main event fight between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov will commence five fights later at roughly 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT.

Below are the estimated walkout times for the first fight of the main card and the main event of UFC Vegas 85.

United States

Main card: 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT

Main event: 9:40 p.m. ET / 6:40 p.m. PT

United Kingdom

Main card: 12:10 a.m. GMT on Feb. 4

Main event: 2:40 a.m. GMT on Feb. 4

Australia

Main card: 10:10 a.m. AEST on Feb. 4

Main event: 12:40 p.m. AEST on Feb. 4

New Zealand

Main card: 12:10 p.m. NZST on Feb. 4

Main event: 2:40 p.m. NZST on Feb. 4

India

Main card: 5:40 a.m. IST on Feb. 4

Main event: 8:10 a.m. IST on Feb. 4