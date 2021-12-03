"Jose Aldo has got more weapons" - Henry Cejudo gives his prediction for the Jose Aldo vs Rob Font fight

Henry Cejudo has given his winning prediction for the fight between Jose Aldo and Rob Font. ‘Triple C’ feels Aldo will emerge victorious vs. Font in their upcoming bantamweight bout.

An Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist, Henry Cejudo is among the most successful multi-sport athletes ever in MMA. The 34-year-old is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion.

Despite his 2020 MMA retirement, 'The Messenger' still trash talks his UFC rivals via social media. Cejudo has now jibed Jose Aldo while picking the Brazilian to win his next fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, ‘Triple C’ highlighted the reason he’s picking Aldo to beat Rob Font. Cejudo stated:

“As crazy as this may seem, too, I have him [Jose Aldo] beating Rob Font. I really do. I think that Rob Font’s got good hands, but I believe Jose Aldo has got more weapons with knees and kicks. So, for that reason, I’m gonna have to go Jose ‘Baldo.’”

Watch Henry Cejudo give his prediction for the Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font matchup in the video below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



But ultimately, I think Dominick "Booze 🍻" Cruz has the best chance to beat "Ugly Potato 🥔" Yan in the whole bantamweight division. You heard it here first!



👑👓: I actually got Jose Baldo (+127) over Rob Font this weekend! @betonline_ag But ultimately, I think Dominick "Booze 🍻" Cruz has the best chance to beat "Ugly Potato 🥔" Yan in the whole bantamweight division. You heard it here first! #3CSS 👑👓: youtu.be/N10zIGw9yvw I actually got Jose Baldo (+127) over Rob Font this weekend! @betonline_ag But ultimately, I think Dominick "Booze 🍻" Cruz has the best chance to beat "Ugly Potato 🥔" Yan in the whole bantamweight division. You heard it here first! #3CSS👑👓: youtu.be/N10zIGw9yvw https://t.co/D4HeCPfCd0

Henry Cejudo is looking to return to the octagon to become a three-weight UFC champion

Henry Cejudo’s latest fight was a second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Cejudo successfully defended his title against Cruz, then retired from MMA.

However, many in the mixed martial arts world opined that Cejudo’s retirement wouldn't last. After all, the then 33-year-old stepped away from the sport while still on top.

Cejudo, to wit, has hinted at possibly making a comeback. Instead of returning to the flyweight or bantamweight divisions, though, the elite grappler indicated he’d move to featherweight.

Henry Cejudo is seemingly interested in facing reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. 'Triple C' aims to win the UFC 145-pound title and become the first athlete to hold a UFC belt in three separate weight classes. Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that he’s eyeing a February 2022 return.

Meanwhile, the five-round bantamweight bout between former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Rob Font is set to headline UFC Vegas 44 on December 5th. Its winner could compete in a potential number-one contender’s matchup and subsequently fight for the UFC bantamweight title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Joshua Broom