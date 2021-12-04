UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (December 4, 2021)?

The world's biggest MMA promotion returns to the UFC Apex on Saturday night after a week's hiatus because of Thanksgiving. UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo (aka UFC Vegas 44 and UFC on ESPN 31) takes center stage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bantamweight superstars Rob Font and Jose Aldo are at most a couple of wins away from a title shot.

They will be joined by lightweight contenders Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev on the main card. The Riddell vs. Fiziev encounter will be the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Timings

Here are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo for the United States, the United Kingdom and the Indian subcontinent.

United States

UFC Vegas 44 prelims begin at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT in the United States. The main card is scheduled at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT on Saturday, December 4.

United Kingdom

Due to the time difference between the United Kingdom and the United States, the British audience can watch the prelims from 1 AM BST / 12 AM GMT the next day. The main card begins at 4 AM BST / 3 AM GMT on Sunday, December 5.

India

It will be a Sunday, December 5, event in India as well. Fans on the Indian subcontinent can witness the UFC on ESPN 31 prelims at 5:30 AM IST. The main card is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Full Card

Here are the fighters competing on UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo main card and prelims this Saturday.

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweight) - Main Event

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweight) - Co-Main Event

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos (Lightweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis (Middleweight)

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks (Welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic (Middleweight)

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells (Welterweight)

Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin (Women's strawweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight (Light heavyweight)

Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (Lightweight)

Jared Vanderaa (* not medically cleared) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (Heavyweight - bout canceled)

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall (Welterweight)

Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales (Bantamweight)

