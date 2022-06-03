UFC Fight Night Long Island tickets: Price and how to buy?

UFC Fight Night Long Island, headlined by Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, was announced for July 16 by the promotion. Ticket sales for the event will be handled by ticketmaster.com.

The ticket price for the event ranges from $240 up to $890. Tickets priced below $300 will fetch a seat in the outer ring while fans will have to go for $300-$550 tickets to enjoy a seat in the inner ring. Finally, tickets above $600 will ensure one gets to see the action up close on the octagon side.

This edition of the UFC will take place at UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Long Island, New York. This will mark the promotion's return to broadcast television, with the main card televised on ABC and ESPN+.

The pre-sales of tickets for the event are currently live and the public sale will commence on June 3.

UFC Long Island fight card

The headliner of the long Island fight card features former two-time title challenger Brian Ortega and top contender Yair Rodriguez. Both Ortega and Rodriguez are coming off defeats from their previous bouts and will be hoping for a win to keep themselves in title contention.

In his last outing, Ortega delivered one of the most action-packed title fights in recent history. 'T-City' almost submitted reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski twice during the five rounds but ultimately lost via unanimous decision following a dominant showing from the champion.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, was on a three-fight winning streak before coming up short against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Another standout fight featured on the card is the flyweight clash between Askar Askarov and Alex Perez. Both fighters failed to secure victory in their recent outings.

Askarov is coming off his only career loss to Kai Kara-France. Former title challenger Perez is stepping inside the octagon for the first time since his submission defeat to current champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC Long Island card:

Main Card on ABC and ESPN+

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez

135 lbs.: Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson

145 lbs.; Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo

170 lbs.: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

185 lbs.: Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

145 lbs.: Khusein Askhabov vs. Herbert Burns

185 lbs.: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Puna Soriano

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne vs. Brianna Fortino

