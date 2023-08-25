UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie weigh ins - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash? 

Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie is set to go down on Saturday, August 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will take place much earlier in the day than UFC fans are used to, given its location.

Both Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie) and Max Holloway weighed in earlier today, Friday, August 25th, at the featherweight limit of 146 lbs.

The featherweight title is contested at 145 lbs. However, for non-championship bouts, fighters are allowed an additional 1 lb. For title fights, they must make the championship weight of 145 lbs, and cannot be over that.

Max Holloway is coming into the bout on the back of a win against fellow featherweight contender, Arnold Allen. Holloway faced the surging Allen in April of 2023, and took home the unanimous decision win, showing there was still a disparity between him and the rest of the division.

The Korean Zombie, on the other hand, is coming off a long layoff, having last appeared in the octagon in a TKO loss to current champion, Alexander Volkanovski in April of 2022.

Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie may be Chan Sung Jung's last fight

There have been rumors that Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie may be the latter's retirement fight. He, however, has left things up in the air and has stated that the decision to retire will depend on his performance, and how things play out against Holloway.

Speaking to the media pre-fight, 'Zombie' said that he will 'have to see how well' he does before making any decisions. He said:

"It's very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one's career has ended. I'll ave to see how well I fight in the octagon. l'll have to assess myself on this fight and then decide what's going on next."

Max Holloway is also in somewhat of a predicament. He has faced, and lost to Alexander Volkanovski pn three occasions. While the first two fights were competitive, Volkanovski dominated Holloway in their third fight. As a result, it's unclear if Holloway, even with a win on Saturday, will get another shot at the 145 lb king.

Regardless of future implications, Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie is a barnburner that fans will not want to miss.