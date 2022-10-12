What is the latest UFC Fight Night Orlando card?

UFC Fight Night Orlando is currently set to host some very exciting bouts in December, with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Kevin Holland headlining the Fight Night event.

The stacked card also recently received a thrilling co-main event, with Tai Tuivasa taking on the deadly Sergei Pavlovich.

In the women's flyweight division, highly-rated Mexican fighter Tracy Cortez is scheduled to face Amanda Ribas over three rounds in the 125lbs rankings. Cortez currently sits within the top 15 of the women's flyweight rankings, so Ribas will be hoping a victory can see her climb into the upper tier of the organization.

The main card also sees many MMA veterans compete, with Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson taking each other on in the middleweight division. Clay Gudia will also face Scott Holtzman, with Rafael dos Anjos taking on Bryan Barberena.

Matt Schnell and Matheus Nicolau are currently the only other main card bout in Orlando.

UFC @ufc



Your FIRST access to ufc.ac/3TcX3uV



[ Sat Dec. 3 | @AmwayCenter ] Orlando, we're ready for youYour FIRST access to #UFCOrlando happens now with the Fight Club Pre-Sale[ Sat Dec. 3 | Orlando, we're ready for you 🌴Your FIRST access to #UFCOrlando happens now with the Fight Club Pre-Sale ➡️ ufc.ac/3TcX3uV[ Sat Dec. 3 | 📍@AmwayCenter ] https://t.co/2yy9Irvr9g

UFC Fight Night Orlando also plays host to some interesting prelim bouts. Eryk Anders returns to face Kyle Daukaus in the 185lbs division. The undefeated Francis Marshall will make his first walk to the octagon after impressing in the Contender Series when taking on Marcelo Rojo.

Natan Levy and Genaro Valdéz are set to meet in the lightweight division, with UFC veterans Michael Johnson and Marc Diakiese also fighting in the 155lbs division.

Two women's strawweight bouts sees Angela Hill challenge Emily Ducote, and Istela Nunes will be hoping to avoid a third defeat in a row when taking on Yazmin Jauregui. When moving back into the men's divisions, Niko Price will attempt to continue his winning ways against Philip Rowe.

UFC Fight Night Orlando: When did the UFC last visit the Amway Center in Orlando?

The last time MMA fans watched a UFC Fight Night Orlando event at the Amway Center was back in 2018. The card was headlined by Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens. The main event ended via stoppage in the second round, withh Stephens walking away victorious.

The Fight Night card wasn't as stacked as the upcoming Orlando-based event in December, but still had some big names present. Fighters such as Jéssica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Ilir Latifi, Ovince St. Preux and Mike Perry made appearances.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the upcoming UFC Fight Night Orlando main event here:

The UFC returns to the Amway Center on December 3rd later this year and is currently headlined by Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Poll : 0 votes