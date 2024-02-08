UFC Fight Pass announces multi-year streaming right deal with 3 Canadian MMA promotions

UFC Fight Pass, the premier streaming platform for combat sports, has broadened its reach with a significant multi-year streaming rights agreement involving three prominent Canadian MMA promotions.

The deal, announced by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter via social media, extends UFC Fight Pass's coverage of Unified MMA, Battlefield Fight League (BFL), and Samourai MMA until 2027. There's also a commitment to broadcast a minimum of 15 events annually from each promotion:

"UFC Fight Pass has announced multi-year streaming rights deals with three top Canadian MMA promotions. @UFCFightPass will carry @unifiedmma, @BattlefieldFL and @MmaSamourai through 2027 with a minimum of 15 events per year."

BFL, already familiar with Fight Pass viewers, debuted on the platform in 2021 with BFL 66, featuring two title fights and showcasing future UFC heavyweight Caio Machado. Since then, 13 BFL events have streamed on Fight Pass, with many more to come under the new agreement.

Unified MMA, boasting 55 events and 427 matches under its belt, and MMA Samourai, a younger promotion with 9 events and 78 matches, will also see their fight libraries added to Fight Pass.

This expansion by Fight Pass aligns with the platform's recent acquisition of streaming rights for the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship last year.

ADCC, renowned for its grueling format and elite competitors, attracts the best grapplers across the globe. Champions like Gordon Ryan and Andre Galvao have dominated the mats, while MMA legends like Georges St-Pierre and Demian Maia have tested their skills against the submission wrestling elite.

Combat sports journalist Luke Thomas reported the news on Twitter:

"UFC announces a multi-year deal to be the official broadcaster of ADCC via Fight Pass. This includes the trials. This is a smart acquisition for Fight Pass and frankly, fairly big news for the grappling world."

