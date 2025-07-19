UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 19, 2025?

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 19, 2025 05:36 GMT
UFC 318 fight card break down [Image courtesy: UFC via @BigMarcel24 on X]

Dustin Poirier is set to make his last walk down to the octagon against Max Holloway in a lightweight bout in the main event of UFC 318 tonight. A middleweight banger featuring Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov will take place in the co-main event.

Poirier has faced Holloway twice in the past, winning via first-round submission at UFC 143 in February 2012 and then outpointing 'Blessed' in their rematch at UFC 236 in April 2019. The symbolic BMF title will be on the line for their highly anticipated trilogy fight.

While 'The Diamond' will be looking for a fairytale ending to his UFC career, Holloway has made it clear he's planning on playing villain and spoiling his opponent's night.

Poirier is coming off a fifth-round submission loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last June. Meanwhile, Holloway last lost to Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title fight via third-round knockout at UFC 308 last October.

In the co-main event, Costa will be looking to end his two-fight losing streak against Kopylov. Costa is known as one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster with an equally colorful gift of the gab. He last lost to Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 302 last June. Meanwhile, Kopylov is on a two-fight winning streak and is coming off a third-round knockout win over Chris Curtis in January.

Below them on the main card, Kevin Holland will face Daniel Rodriguez in an exciting welterweight barnburner, and Dan Ige will face Patricio Pitbull in a featherweight clash. Michael Johnson and Daniel Zellhuber will open the main card with their lightweight bout.

The early prelims for the UFC 318 event will start at 6 P.M. ET, with the main card expected to begin by 10 P.M. ET (Eastern Time).

What about the rest of the UFC card?

In the prelims, Kyler Phillips and Vinicius Oliveira will clash in a bantamweight bout while Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen settle their differences in a middleweight barnburner. Elsewhere, Francisco Pradov and Nikolay Veretennikov will throw down in a welterweight banger.

In the early prelims, heavyweight veteran Ryan Spann will go up against Łukasz Brzeski, while Jimmy Crute and Marcin Prachnio will exchange blows in a light heavyweight bout. Also, Brunno Ferreira and Jackson McVey are set to clash in a middleweight bout.

