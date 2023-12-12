UFC fighter hit with 4.5-month suspension following positive drug test, but keeps victory

UFC bantamweight Miles Johns will serve a four-and-a-half-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance following his September 23rd victory over Dan Argueta. The Nevada Athletic Commission announced the agreed-upon adjudication agreement on Tuesday, revealing the presence of the M3 metabolite, a marker for the anabolic steroid oral turinabol.

While the positive test results in suspension, Johns' hard-earned victory remains intact. The commission opted not to overturn the outcome, acknowledging the recent changes in its regulations regarding trace amounts of certain banned substances.

In November, the commission adopted new thresholds for several substances, including the M3 metabolite, shifting the focus from immediate suspension to further investigation in such cases.

As per reports, Johns, facing a $2,300 fine and additional fees, will be eligible to return to competition on February 6th, 2024. He will be required to comply with standard drug testing protocols before stepping back into the octagon in the state of Nevada.

UFC: Miles Johns speaks out on positive drug test result

Miles Johns has taken to social media to defend himself and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his four-and-a-half-month suspension.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Johns expressed complete bewilderment at the test result, insisting he never knowingly ingested any performance-enhancing drugs. He further argued that the detected trace amount of M3 metabolite was "far too low to be of any athletic benefit" and below the threshold currently considered suspicious by the UFC, USADA and other athletic commissions.

While acknowledging his suspension, Johns expressed frustration at the lack of clarity regarding how such a minimal amount of the substance could have entered his system. He urged for further investigation and a more nuanced approach to drug testing in combat sports, highlighting the potential for inadvertent contamination or other factors beyond an athlete's control.

Despite the suspension, the UFC bantamweight contender remains defiant and optimistic about his future. He vowed to cooperate with any further investigations and expressed his unwavering commitment to returning to the octagon a clean fighter.