UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez took to Instagram to give fans an update on her life, and got personal in the process. The UFC star said in a caption for an Instagram post:

"There's something I want to share with you. Honestly as many of you have seen. Life has been testing me in my career, in my personal life and my faith. I'm not going to give you gives lies - There have been days when life has been very heavy but something that's helped me and I know could help you is gratitude.

"I don' focus on the bad and instead, stay grateful to all the beautiful things in life. Grateful for good health, for my brothers and sisters, my family and their wellbeing. That my friendships, they want me for who I am. Know that life is short! too short and sometimes, to smile, you have to cry.

"Having a mindset that life is happening for you and NOT to you. We can either let it bitter us or learn and grow from it. I kow what I'm doing. I know that god has plans greater than I can even imagine. Happy Monday! I love you all."

Fans were extremely supportive in their response. Many of them offered support and gave Cortez privacy, without prying into what prompted such a post. A few brought up her UFC career, but most were supportive of the fighter.

Tracy Cortez UFC Career on hold for now, unsure when she will return

Tracy Cortez was set to face Amanda Ribas and both fighters even weighed in succesfully for their fight. The bout, however, was cancelled by the UFC with Cortez citing personal reasons.

After the bout, many questioned where her career would go, or if she would even fight again. Since then, Cortez has gone on to state that she will compete again, although she is unsure of when exactly that would be.

As for now, Cortez is certainly in the gym and training. However, there hasn't been little word on when fans can see her back in the octagon again.

