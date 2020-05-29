UFC fighters predict Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns 

Tyron Woodley vs. Glibert Burns goes down this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 9

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC on ESPN 9, which is headlined by a huge welterweight duel between former champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. Heading into the fight, "T-Wood" starts as a favorite while his opponent Burns, who is riding a five-fight winning streak inside the Octagon is starting as the underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com caught up with several UFC fighters, asking them to predict the winner of the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 between Woodley and Burns. While the betting odds suggest that Woodley will get his hands raised fairly easy, the fighters are of the view that it will be a much closer fight than expected.

Check out the fighters predictions for Woodley vs. Burns at UFC on ESPN 9 below.

Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight

I usually try and sit down and break it down, but I haven’t done it for this fight. It’s hard to pick against Woodley but that last fight against Kamaru, he didn’t look good. I don’t know if Gilbert will be able to take Tyron down and Gilbert is so high-level on the ground where he could do something with it. Woodley’s so explosive and can turn someone’s lights out with one punch. I’m rooting for Gilbert and I hope he gets it done. So, I’ll pick Gilbert.

Felicia Spencer, UFC featherweight

That one is really tough. I never beat against Woodley but Burns is on such a hot streak and I’ve been impressed by him. I’m not sure who will win but I see Burns winning in the first or Woodley by decision.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight

I’m going with Gilbert Burns. I think he’ll beat Woodley. Burns has the momentum, he’s on the come up and is hungrier. He has the right mindset where he will fight anyone and I think Burns gets it done.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight

That is a tough one. I am going to go with my heart and say Tyron Woodley wins it.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight

Burns has been looking like a beast lately. Woodley has been hit and miss. His fight against Till was vastly one-sided but Burns is a different kind of animal on the ground. I think Burns wins by submission in the third round.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight

Gilbert Burns. I think Burns’ pressure is going to be too much. I wouldn’t be surprised if Woodley wins, but I just think Burns will have his number pretty quick. Burns has been extremely active and is on an absolute tear right now. I think Burns brings a ton of momentum into this fight and gets the job done. Not sure how, not sure when but Burns gets it done.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight:

I would think Tyron Woodley. He’s massive compared to Burns.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight

Gilbert is doing really well right now, but Tyron is a former champion at welterweight. Gilbert will be smaller so Tyron will have the size advantage and has the experience in five-round fights. But, you also don’t know which Woodley will show up. I’m still going with Tyron Woodley.