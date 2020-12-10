UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants to fight Henry Cejudo

UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has asserted that after beating Brandon Moreno at UFC 256, he would like to face MMA legend Henry Cejudo.

Deiveson Figueiredo believes that Henry Cejudo ‘talks a lot of s**t’. Figueiredo added that he’d like to shut him up.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to silence Henry Cejudo

In an interview with ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, Deiveson Figueiredo opened up on his future plans ahead of his Flyweight title defense at UFC 256.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail spoke on his behalf. When asked to choose whether Cody Garbrandt or Henry Cejudo should be Figueiredo’s opponent after UFC 256, Ismail stated –

“You know for sure it is (Henry) Cejudo. He talk a lot of sh**…(Cejudo needs) to shut up, shut up his mouth. You know what I mean? Now is the time for somebody to shut his mouth up. You know what I mean. Just silence Henry Cejudo and he (Deiveson Figueiredo) gonna do that.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Wallid Ismail has competed as an MMA fighter in the past and is a highly accomplished submission grappler. He is known for managing fighters and often serving as their translator.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo are both well-rounded MMA fighters

Deiveson Figueiredo is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous KO artists in UFC today. Additionally, Deus Da Guerra aka God of War’s grappling skills to is just as exceptional as his striking.

Figueiredo last fought at UFC 255 in November of this year, successfully defending his UFC Flyweight title against Alex Perez via first-round submission.

Figueiredo was originally set to defend his title against former UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, at UFC 255. However, Garbrandt contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and subsequently suffered a series of health complications.

That said, Cody Garbrandt has lately asserted that he’d be ready to fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the latter’s UFC Flyweight title in 2021. The consensus in the MMA community is that Garbrandt is likely to get the next shot at Figueiredo’s belt.

Cody Garbrandt is coming off a spectacular second-round KO victory over Raphael Assuncao in their Bantamweight bout that took place in June of this year.

Meanwhile, former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, last fought at UFC 249 in May of this year. Triple C successfully defended his Bantamweight belt with a second-round TKO win against Dominick Cruz.

Following his impressive title defense against Cruz at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. Nevertheless, Triple C has been teasing a potential comeback to the sport ever since.

Amongst the myriad of fighters whom Cejudo has called out since his retirement, one of the fighters many believe he sincerely has his sights set on is the reigning UFC Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo has expressed interest in fighting Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight title and trying to earn the distinction of becoming a three-division UFC champion.

As for Deiveson Figueiredo, he’s all set to defend his UFC flyweight title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020.