UFC GOAT contender Georges St-Pierre gives expert take on viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate

MMA all-time great and former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre recently chimed in on the viral "100 men vs. 1 Gorilla" debate. This hypothetical battle has been setting the internet world on fire, with celebrities, athletes, and other famous personalities having their takes on which side would win.

Ad

To St-Pierre, the numbers will play a huge role in the outcome. However, sheer overwhelming size wouldn't get the job done so easily - it takes planning and sacrifice to get the job done.

Georges St-Pierre said:

"Let me give you my take on the famous debate that goes on online on who would win in a fight between a silverback gorilla and a hundred men. I think it would be a hundred men if they are smart enough to go all at once and rush together. Of course, there will be casualties. But there you go. You have it from a so-called expert."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fighters apart from Georges St-Pierre give their takes on the "100 men vs. 1 Gorilla" debate

Since the online debate involves fighting, it's unsurprising that numerous fighters - not just Georges St-Pierre - have given their takes on the "100 men vs. 1 Gorilla" bout. UFC fighters like Terrance McKinney and Bo Nickal shared their thoughts on the matter.

Ad

Bo Nickal responded to Mr. Beast's call for participants to test the theory, albeit jokingly so. Nickal, who lost to Reinier de Ridder at UFC on ESPN 67 last weekend, simply tweeted:

"I'm in."

Check out Bo Nickal's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Terrance McKinney, the UFC lightweight proudly tweeted that he won't lose to an animal that humans have hunted and caged for many generations. He also put copy on the video he posted with the tweet that he plans to be man #100:

"Never lost a round and it's not gonna start with some animal that can be captured by humans and put in a zoo."

Ad

Check out McKinney's post below:

Expand Tweet

It's not sure when this online debate would fizzle out but it seems it still has significant steam in the social media space. For the time being though, the world will continue to theorize and debate the outcome of this hypothetical fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.