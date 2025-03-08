UFC Hall of Famer predicts the only way Rafael Fiziev can beat Justin Gaethje, reveals why 'Ataman' will be at a severe disadvantage at UFC 313

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will lock horns against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch at UFC 313. Ahead of the fight, the UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has predicted the only way Fiziev can overcome the challenge of Gaethje.

Both athletes have fought before inside the UFC octagon at UFC 286 where the American beat Fiziev via decision.

In his last outing, Gaethje got knocked out by Max Holloway at UFC 300 in the final seconds of the fight. On the other hand, Fiziev suffered a technical knockout loss due to a knee injury in his last fight against Mateusz Gamrot in 2023.

UFC legend and former champion Michael Bisping gave his opinion on the co-main event fight between Gaethje and Fiziev. The UFC commentator said:

"What Fiziev does have is very fast powerful hands and of course he's going to be dangerous in the first round. Fiziev’s going to come out in the first round like a bat out of hell because he can't go three rounds at the same pace as Justin Goethe. That's just a fact I hate to bring it up when I knocked out Luke Rockold at UFC 199 that's why I got the Knockout in the first round because I was swinging for the fences."

He added:

"Okay because of course I'm going to get tired in a five-round fight. I took the fight on 10 days notice much like Fiziev, so he's going to go out, he knows he hasn't got the gas tank, he knows that Max Holloway knocked him out last time out, he knows that's his only chance for victory. So keep an eye on for Fiziev swinging for the absolute fences."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (8:50):

Rafael Fiziev builds his ultimate fighter ahead of UFC 313 showdown against Justin Gaethje

Rafael Fiziev has taken the fight against Justin Gaethje on a short-notice after Dan Hooker pulled out due to an injury. Ahead of the showdown, Fiziev was doing his media duties and was asked to build his dream fighter with seven attributes to select from. He said:

"For power, I think this is Chandler, Michael Chandler. [Edson] Barboza [for leg kicks]. Fight IQ is Max Holloway. [For wrestling] Islam [Makhachev]. Chin? Oh my God, chin is, who is it have a strong chin? [Ilia] Topuria. Speed... can I put myself? Myself, me. Trash-talking, microphone... [Renato] Moicano."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

