UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes' fight against Derrick Lewis fell off after the former tested positive for COVID-19. The Heavyweight confirmed in an interview with James Lynch that UFC are trying to re-book the fight early next year.

Blaydes confirmed the fight is likely to be the main event and is being targeted for the February 20 card. Derrick Lewis and Blaydes are both coming off wins and will be a pivotal fight for the heavyweight division.

Curtis Blaydes is one of the most interesting cases in the Heavyweight division. A supremely talented wrestler, Blaydes has won his last four fights. However, his two losses came against Francis Ngannou, the #1 contender in the division. With Stipe Miocic fighting almost once a year, the next title shot could be in 2022.

After his five-round victory against Alexander Volkov and dominating performance, Blaydes was curiously criticized by Dana White:

I don't think you talk the s--- that he did this week and come in and perform like that. Talking about ragdolling people and he's not getting paid and yada yada he should be getting the title shot. He gassed out at the end of the third round, made it to the fifth and won the fight.

I wouldn't wait around if I was him. I'd stay active," White said. "When you talk the s-- that he talked and perform like he did tonight, you look stupid.

Curtis Blaydes wants improved UFC contract to face Jon Jones

However, the winner of the fight could welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division. Curtis Blaydes has clearly suggested that if that is the case, he would be looking for an improved contract for the fight.

We're talking about money. I'm not going to fight Jon Jones for $200,000. That's ridiculous. I think a lot of people forget that we get paid what we get paid regardless of who the opponent is... I can fight a bum to make $200,000.