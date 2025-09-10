UFC icon issues bold preview for Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He's going to hurt him"

UFC veteran Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight and issued a bold preview for the controversial boxing match.Davis and Paul are booked to throw down in November in a highly controversial fight. While Davis holds the WBA lightweight title and is one of the most dominant pugilists at 135 pounds, Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, for which he weighed in at just over 209 pounds.Given their massive size difference, many have questioned the legitimacy of their bout. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Brown shared his take on the fight and issued a surprising prediction. He said:&quot;I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his ass. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally.&quot;He continued:&quot;But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight.&quot;Terence Crawford discusses Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing matchTerence Crawford recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. The boxing superstar questioned the authenticity of the fight and claimed it was a &quot;business&quot; strategy.In an interview on the Full Send MMA podcast, Crawford shared his thoughts on the clash and said:&quot;I have no reaction. I don't know what's going to happen with a 135-pounder going up against a 200-pounder, you know. If it's scripted, then it's going to be good for them and for the fans to watch.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think it's not a real fight. It can't be a real fight because they're not on the same weight, so it's more of an exhibition... I think they're going to go in there and spar. I don't think it's going to be, 'You try to go kill me, and I'm trying to kill you.' It's like, 'Let's go in there and get this money.' It's more of a business tactic than anything.&quot;