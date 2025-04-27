UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Full results

UFC Kansas City is in the books. The Fight Night event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 26 and featured 14 fights across nine weight classes. While the main event had title implications, the co-main event featured the last dance of a former title challenger and veteran of the sport.

This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC Kansas City full results.

Main event: Welterweight - Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

In the main event, No.7-ranked welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry faced No.13-ranked Carlos Prates in a short-notice fight. Prates was originally scheduled to face Geoff Neal at UFC 314. However, Neal was forced to pull out due to an injury, and Garry stepped up to face the Brazilian on short notice at UFC Kansas City.

Both men started at a cautous note, but as the fight progressed, Garry found increasing success in intercepting Prates’ entries with jabs and kicks, allowing him to maintain a comfortable distance.

Prates seemed to struggle to open up his offense, while Garry's effective head movement and footwork caused most of his head shots to miss. This resulted in Garry outworking Prates with a higher volume of strikes and greater accuracy, while the Brazilian exerted effort to find his range in the early rounds.

Garry kept things unpredictable by occasionally attempting takedowns. Although Prates’ takedown defense held strong in the beginning, Garry began to find more success as the fight progressed, particularly after he stunned Prates with an uppercut in Round 3. Though Prates did not spend much time on the ground, consistently defending against takedowns appeared to be draining his energy.

Recognizing the urgency, the Brazilian responded with sharp striking in the closing minute of Round 4, landing stinging shots that bloodied Garry’s face. He built on this momentum in Round 5, connecting with several solid hits. However, Garry used his footwork to avoid being drawn into chaotic exchanges.

After a failed takedown attempt by Garry, Prates secured the top position. While Prates adopted a more patient approach, picking his shots carefully, Garry focused on surviving and managed to make it to the final bell, avoiding what could have been a TKO finish.

All three judges scored the contest in Garry's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 49-46)

Co-main event: Light heavyweight - Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger and perennial contender Anthony Smith faced rising contender Zhang Mingyang in what marked the last fight of Smith's 17-year-long professional MMA career. The untimely passing of his longtime coach, Scott Morton, in November 2024, contributed to Smith's decision to retire after this fight.

Smith approached the fight with aggression, but Zhang's seemed to be stronger and more powerful, deterring Smith from going toe-to-toe. 'Lionheart' tried to wrestle in an attempt to relieve some of the pressure. However, Zhang sprawled and assumed the top position, battering Smith with ground-and-pound strikes.

The referee gave Smith several opportunities to fight back, but waved off the contest as the veteran fighter could not respond and found himself stuck in the bottom position. With his last fight in the books, Smith called it a career.

Official result: Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith by T/KO (R1, 4:03)

UFC Kansas City: Main card results

Featherweight - Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

No.12-ranked featherweight contender Giga Chikadze faced Uganda's David Onama on the main card. While Chikadze had the experience on his side, Onama was the more active fighter, having competed more frequently in recent years than Chikadze.

In the fight, Chikadze and Onama both experienced early success, stunning each other with perfectly placed shots. However, Onama's wrestling proved decisive as he was able to take Chikadze down and control for long stretches, neutralizing the Georgian fighter's striking arsenal. All three judges scored the bout in Onama's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. It marked the biggest win of Onama's professional MMA career.

Official result: David Onama def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Middleweight - Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Brazil's Michel Pereira faced Abus Magomedov in what many expected to be the most explosive and fun fight of the entire UFC Kansas City card.

Pereira was coming off a lopsided fifth-round TKO defeat in his last fight against Anthony Hernandez after getting thoroughly dominated for most of the fight. As a result, there were concerns about the psychological impact of the loss on his performance against Magomedov.

Both men started the fight cautiously, but Magomedov established an early lead, eventually taking Pereira down and controlling him on the ground until the end of Round 1. Pereira seemed to be gun-shy and relied on leg kicks and jab, which was in stark contrast with his usually explosive and high-paced approach to fight.

Both men seemed visibly fatigued in Round 3, but Magomedov managed to maintain the lead, rocking Pereira a few times with his punches. The relatively lackluster fight resulted in a unanimous decision victory for Magomedov, who won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

Official result: Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Welterweight - Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

In this welterweight bout on the UFC Kansas City main card, Randy Brown produced a sominant performance against veteran fighter Nicolas Dalby. Brown started aggressively, backing up Dalby against the cage and landing several clean strikes that bloodied him up and potentially broke the veteran fighter's nose early in the fight.

However, Dalby weathered the early storm and dropped Brown with an overhand right. He maintained the top position until the round's end.

Both men went right back to work in Round 2, with Dalby enjoying some early success with his hands. However, Brown held his own and hurt Dalby with a right hand.

A chaotic exchange ensued, and Brown landed a left hook that faceplanted Dalby on the canvas. No follow-up shots were required as the referee waved off the fight.

The finishing sequence was similar to Max Holloway's iconic UFC 300 knockout of Justin Gaethje.

Official result: Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby by T/KO (R2, 1:39)

Middleweight - Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Highly touted middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov returned to action against Brazilian Jiu-jitsu ace Andre Muniz in the main card opening bout.

As Aliskerov's high-risk move to face Robert Whittaker culminated in a first-round knockout loss, the Dagestani fighter seemed motivated to make a statement in this comeback fight.

While getting the fight to the round seemed to be the best path to victory for Muniza, he took a more patient approach as Aliskerovv was able to keep him closer to the cage and pressure with kicks and punches.

Muniz found himself struggling to match the striking as Aliskerov was able to evade most of his strikes. A left hook from Aliskerov against the cage buckled Muniz's knees and he went down with the follow-up uppercut.

Aliskerov landed several ground-and-pound strikes, and the referee stepped in to save Muniz from absorbing unnecessary punishment.

Middleweight - Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz by T/KO (R1, 4:54)

UFC Kansas City: Preliminary card results

Flyweight - Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Coming off three difficult losses, Matt Schnell put his best foot forward with a gritty performance against Jimmy Flick in the preliminary card headlining bout. Both men fought at a furious pace, constantly exchanging strikes, attempting to establish cage control and come out on top during grappling exchanges. After 15 minutes of relentless action, Schnell was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Lightweight - Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young

In a short-notice fight, Evan Elder outworked Gauge Young to score a unanimous decision victory. Young held his own against the better-prepared opponent, but had little to offer in terms of offence.

Official result: Evan Elder def. Gauge Young by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castenada

Chris Gutierrez defeated John Castenada by split decision in this clash of featherweight veterans on the preliminary card. Gutierrez scored an early knockdown and controled the range with leg kicks. While Castenada started picking up pace by the midway point of the fight and offered good resistance in Round 3, two of the three judges scored the contest in Gutierrez's favor, declaring him the winner by split decision.

Official result: Chris Gutierrez def. John Castenada by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bantamweight - Da'Mon Blacksheer vs. Alatengheili

In the first fight of the night that went the distance, Da'Mon Blacksheer and Alatengheili engaged in an action-packed three-round contest. Blacksheer was off to a good start, attacking Alatengheili with a variety of strikes from different angles.

While 'The Mongolian Knight' appeared to be struggling to figure out his range, he responded strongly in the second round, entering in close range to connect effectively with his strikes.

However, Blacksheer held his own and edged out Alatengheili in the third round, winning the bout by unanimous decision.

Official result: Da'Mon Blacksheer def. Alatengheili by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Bantamweight - Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman

Malcolm Wellmaker, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, started his UFC career with an explosive statement victory against Cameron Saaiman. After the initial feeling-out process, the bantamweights started opening up and engaged in calculated attacks. As Saaiman lunged in with a left hook, Wellmaker countered with a right hook, knocking out the South African on impact.

Official result: Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman by T/KO (R1, 1:59)

Women's strawweight - Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Jaqueline Amorim displayed strong grappling dominance as she defeated veteran fighter Polyana Viana by submission in Round 2 of their fight. Amorim secured a takedown early in Round 1, controlling Viana for the majority of the frame with ground-and-pound, positional transitions and submission attempts.

She found similar success in Round 2, eventually taking Viana's back and forcing her to tap to a tight rear-naked choke. The win marked Amorim's fourth consecutive finish and third-straight submission win in the UFC.

Official result: Jaqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:49)

Featherweight - Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero

After an unsuccessful start to his UFC career with two consecutive defeats, Timmy Cuamba made a statement with his second-round knockout win over Roberto Romero at UFC Kansas City.

After winning a relatively close Round 1 on the judges' scorecards, Cuamba gained confidence in Round 2, knocking out Roberto Romero with a well-timed flying knee.

Official result: Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler by T/KO (R1, 2:31)

Women's bantamweight - Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

In the first fight of the night, Panama's Joselyne Edwards scored her second consecutive win as she defeated Chalsea Chandler by a first-round knockout. Edwards was the aggressor from the get-go and backed Chandler up with her long and precise strikes.

The Panamanian trapped Chandler against the cage and sent Chandler crashing down to the canvas with a left hand, securing a decisive victory.

Official result: Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler by T/KO (R1, 2:31)

Check out the UFC Kansas City full results below:

Main card

Main event: Welterweight - Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 49-46)

Co-main event: Light heavyweight - Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith by T/KO (R1, 4:03)

Featherweight - Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama (Chikadze missed weight by 1 pound, will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Onama as penalty)

Middleweight - Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Welterweight - Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby by T/KO (R2, 1:39)

Middleweight - Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz by T/KO (R1, 4:54)

Preliminary card

Flyweight - Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Lightweight - Evan Elder def. Gauge Young by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Chris Gutierrez def. John Castenada by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bantamweight - Da'Mon Blacksheer def. Alatengheili by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Bantamweight - Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman by T/KO (R1, 1:59)

Women's strawweight - Jaqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:49)

Featherweight - Timmy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero by T/KO (R2, 3:55)

Women's bantamweight - Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler by T/KO (R1, 2:31)

