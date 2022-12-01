UFC and La Liga North America have officially announced a collaboration to cross-promote both sports on an international level.

La Liga is the first-division football league (soccer in America) in Spain and is one of the most famous football leagues in the world. On December 1, the two companies announced that they would be partnering up to promote both sports through social media and on-site events:

"Each year, UFC and La Liga will organize at least three activations in Spain involving athletes and the participation of La Liga clubs to promote Laliga, its teams, and players among fans. In return, they will integrate LaLiga into existing digital shows featuring LaLiga players and ambassadors such as UFC Unfiltered and Entre Asaltos podcasts, the Fuero del Octagono Facebook show, and Area de Combate on Twitter Spaces"

The company teased a potential partnership earlier this year when former champion Brandon Moreno and fighter Ilia Topuria attended matches at the start of the 2022-23 La Liga season. The pair visited Valencia CF and Atletico Madrid and were able to interact with the players of the club.

UFC and La Liga explain the reason behind their new collaboration

The new collaboration looks to attach the company to the most viewed sport in the world, football (soccer). La Liga was the perfect opportunity for the MMA league to expand their reach to the heart of the Hispanic community and introduce them to the sport, through their favorite sport. Adrian Segovia the Head of Content and Distribution of La Liga North America released the following statement:

"Hispanics make up a significant percentage of the population in the United States and are at the heart of both LaLiga North America and the UFC’s fanbases, our focus will be finding commonalities within the LaLiga and UFC communities and providing value-add opportunities to enhance fan access and create relatable, engaging content."

This statement was released by David Shaw, the Senior Vice President, International and Content of the world's biggest MMA league:

“LaLiga is one of the greatest and most popular football leagues in the world, and we’re excited to explore the opportunities to cross promote our sport to their incredible fan base,”

This new partnership aims to bring more eyes to each sport respectively, with fans getting to see their favorite athletes mingle with the best from the other sport as well.

