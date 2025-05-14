UFC legend who believes family was replaced by imposters makes new claim, fans react: "The CTEs bro"

A former two-division UFC champion seemingly continues to travel down a worrisome path, with many on social media expressing their concerns. BJ Penn has been posting a lot of conspiratorially minded content as of late, which has centred on those close to him.

Ad

The BJ Penn family drama has been playing out in real time on the social media of the former lightweight as well as welterweight champion. 'BJ Penn imposters' has been popping up over the last few months, with the former standout mixed martial artist continually posting some outlandish theories.

Odd theories surrounding this idea that his mother as well as his siblings have been killed and replaced by 'fake frauds', with Penn theorizing they are trying to steal everything from his family. His mother, Lorraine Shin, and brother Jay Dee Penn have been specifically focused on with Penn's recent Instagram post focusing on the latter.

Ad

Trending

Instagram users took to the comment section to offer up their thoughts on Penn's bizarre video comparing past and present photos of his brother to posit that an imposter has taken his place.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@carmine09_ said:

"The CTEs bro"

@nme_mma stated:

"Someone take away his phone"

@lbririe quipped:

"Get help BJ!!! You're better than this."

Check out more fan comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @bjpenn on Instagram]

Check out BJ Penn's latest imposter-related, family conspiracy post below:

Ad

Ad

The UFC lightweight title in BJ Penn's time compared to the present day

The UFC lightweight strap has been held by some of the all-time best in this sport's history, with BJ Penn being one of the more predominant names that many think of within that championship lineage.

Penn was a huge figure in the nascent days of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having a 155-pound division with his first crack at the belt coming against the first lightweight champion in company history. The now-46-year-old would fall short in that initial pursuit of that belt against then-champion Jens Pulver in January 2002.

Ad

Penn's sophomore bid for lightweight gold did not see him lose this time, but he again did not emerge with the 155-pound strap. The native of Hawaii would fight to a draw in a rematch with Caol Uno in February 2003. Penn would then focus on fighting across multiple weight divisions thereafter in a stretch that saw him capture UFC welterweight gold.

The expression 'third time's the charm' applies here in BJ Penn's pursuit of lightweight glory as he would finally become the 155-pound champ at UFC 80 by finishing Joe Stevenson via submission to claim the vacant strap. Fast forward 17 years later and the lightweight title is again vacant as Ilia Topuria prepares to battle former 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.