UFC legend B.J. Penn who believes identity thieves replaced his family hits back at "entitled" critcism

Former UFC two-division champion B.J. Penn is continuing to travel down a worrisome path. Penn believes his family was killed and replaced by fake imposters who are trying to steal his family's wealth. He recently posted a video on Instagram sharing the things he had done for his family.
Penn has been involved in this family drama controversy for a while now and this news has taken the MMA world by storm. Many have expressed their concerns regarding Penn's mental health citing CTE as a reason for his present claims. In a video clip, he said:
"I just wanted to address to everybody that people come up to me and say you feel entitled to this property that your parents had but you didn't buy or build it. I want to say to them now, that's all bullsh*t. I kept this family safe for years from financial crisis. These people are crazy identity thieves. I have always had liquid money from fighting. These people are crazy."
Check out B.J. Penn's comments below:
MMA coach Jason Parillo discusses B.J. Penn perfecting the 155-pound weight cut
MMA coach Jason Parillo heaped praise on B.J. Penn for perfecting the lightweight weight cut and shared some of his training methods. In an episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Parillo explained that Penn studied the biology of weight cuttting extensively. He said:
"[Penn] legitimately trained himself to the weight that he belonged at, and that's 155 [pounds]. He dieted, he did his conditioning...ran...got a nutritionist, educated his body, and trained his body to be a real 155-pounder."
He added:
"A guy that has to cut weight to 155 [pounds] and then put the weight on properly to get back up to whatever you are, 167 [pounds], whatever it is, and be strong, agile and have the athleticism as a 155-pounder. So, he really brought himself down to a real 155-pounder."
Check out Jason Parillo's comments below (49:00):