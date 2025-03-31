UFC legend calls out recent street attacks on Elon Musk-made Tesla cars: "Absolute unhinged, brainwashed lunatics"

A former UFC fighter has expressed his thoughts on the recent attacks on Elon Musk's Tesla cars. The individual lashed out at those responsible, citing them as ''lunatics''.

Ad

Musk is facing backlash as many people across the country are vandalizing and burning Tesla cars and gas stations as a sign of protest which seems to be due to Musk's position in the government. Notably, Musk oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to increase government efficiency by terminating federal contracts and laying off employees.

This sparked reactions from Many MMA personalities, including UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Bisping recently took to X and shared the SpaceX CEO's words on arresting the main culprits who are funding these violent attacks, which read:

Ad

Trending

''It is time to arrest those funding the attacks. Arresting their puppets and paid foot-soldiers won’t stop the violence.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bisping responded by citing his wife's love for EV vehicles and bashed the people involved in targeting Tesla, writing:

''Absolute unhinged, brainwashed lunatics. My wife has driven a Tesla for a long time and loves it. There’s Zero political posturing, she just hates going to gas stations.''

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

FBI Director Kash Patel has formed a task force to apprehend people responsible for destroying Tesla cars. In an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier last week, Musk indicated that Democratic leaders have fuelled a narrative against Tesla, primarily because of his DOGE initiative, saying:

''The real problem is not the people...It's the people pushing the propaganda that cause that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here. They are being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it...The president has made it clear: We’re going after them. The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda. We're going after them.'' [H/t: Fox News]

Ad

UFC Commentator Joe Rogan says destroying a Tesla car can have dire consequences

In an episode of his JRE podcast, Joe Rogan voiced his opinions on Tesla cars being damaged by protesters. Rogan implied that burning a Tesla produces toxic fumes, which can cause major health concerns, saying:

''That's like a thousand jet airplanes flying overhead for a year...you're lighting batteries on fire, they're so toxic...it's all going to come down and rain, it's going to pollute the water, the fish are going to be polluted, you're not going to be able to eat them.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via Barron NEWS' X post):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.