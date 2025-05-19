UFC legend destroys influencer in boxing match, fans react: "Holy moly"

A former UFC fighter's boxing matchup with an influencer has garnered reactions from the combat sports fans worldwide. Many admired the individual's strong performance and and desire to fight despite his old age.

The person in question is former UFC light heavyweight Rogerio Nogueira, who took on Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer Fabio Tadalafellas in the co-main event of Fight Music Show 6 this past Saturday in Sao Paulo. Nogueira displayed his fighting prowess by knocking out his opponent with a crushing left that sent him sprawling to the ground in the second round.

Check out Rogerio Nogueira's finish below (via OverDogs Podcast's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Holy moly..''

Another one stated:

''Destroyed indeed''

Other fans wrote:

''Nogueira is tough as nails; always has been always will be''

''Those brothers were sure fun to watch in Pride. Both animals in their prime.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @OverDogsPodcast on X]

Nogueira made 13 appearances for the UFC, securing six victories. In his last octagon outing at UFC Fight Island 3 in 2020, the Brazilian took on another veteran Mauricio Rua for the third time and suffered defeat via split decision.

Following his loss against Rua, Nogueira decided to hang up his golves. In a past interview with UFC writer E. Spencer Kyte, 'Minotouro' explained his decision to retire, saying:

''I think I’ve had a good career in this sport, and now I think there is a new generation in Brazil and it’s a good time for them to show good things to the fans...for me, it was very good to be a part of this, me, my brother, Wanderlei Silva, Anderson Silva, our generation.'' [H/t: ufc.com]

The 48-year-old returned for an exhibition boxing contest against Leonardo Guimaraes at Fight Music Show 1 in 2022 and secured a unanimous decision win.

Modestas Bukauskas slams UFC Hall of Famer's remarks at UFC 315

Veteran fighter Modestas Bukauskas earned a split decision win over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315 earlier this month. However, he wasn't happy with UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormer criticizing the scorecard.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Bukauskas expressed his thoughts on Cormier's comments, saying:

''I feel like that seemed to influence a lot of people’s opinions as well, especially online...You can’t knock them for what they’ve done in the sport ,but I just didn’t understand where it was coming from. I didn’t understand why their viewpoint was swayed so much to one side. It literally made no sense to me.'' [H/t: MMA Fighting]

