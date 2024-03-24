UFC legend explains why a win over Conor McGregor will fail to move the needle for Michael Chandler

The return of Conor McGregor in the octagon will be a big event when it happens but not everyone is looking forward to the occasion.

While some anticipate the rumored upcoming bout between McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC welterweight Matt Brown does not believe the matchup is as big as it would have been several years ago. On The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Brown said that a hypothetical win over McGregor would not benefit Chandler at this stage of his career:

"If Conor came back, fought [Michael Chandler] and Chandler won, how much of a star would that make him? Chandler's already a pretty good star and I guess the name power would be pretty good but would anyone even really care?"

Expand Tweet

Brown said that a win over McGregor, who has not fought in nearly three years, would not be as 'special' as it once was:

"When [Nate Diaz beat Conor McGregor], it was special... But if Chandler did it, I don't even think we'd be impressed. Okay, you beat a dude that's been doing movies and drinking and partying for three years."

Now 37, Chandler has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Since knocking out Dan Hooker in his octagon debut in 2021, Chandler has gone just 1-3 with a lone win in that span over Tony Ferguson.

In the time since McGregor's last fight, 'The Notorious' has made his acting debut in the Amazon Prime Video film, 'Road House,' and nursed a broken leg suffered at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor's 'Road House' ratings after opening weekend

The reviews from fans and critics of the 2024 remake of 'Road House' have been released and the numbers have continued to drop as each day passes.

Initially opening on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68 percent score, the credentialed site has since dropped its rating of the film to 62 percent, with a 57 percent audience score.

Expand Tweet

'Road House' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 21 and has generally seen mixed reviews. Many praised the presence of Conor McGregor in the film while others criticized his acting.

Now three days after the public release of the film, the 2024 remake has a higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes than the original picture released in 1989 (41%).