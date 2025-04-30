UFC legend name-drops Dricus du Plessis, Islam Makhachev, and other MMA elites as he slams Eddie Hearn over "poor relative of boxing" remark

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and remarked that MMA was a poor relative of boxing. Michael Bisping reacted to Hearn's remarks and also asserted that MMA is more popular than boxing. Hearn claimed that he can't name six UFC superstars and that the company is bigger than the fighters. Hearn also believes that in boxing, the prize is the fighters who are brands themselves.

Reacting to Hearn's statements, Bisping asserted that boxing's recent surge in fame has been due to the popular fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.:

"It's not controlling all the narrative and it is not being searched way more by all the kids on social media and online. Of course last weekend we had Chris Eubank Jr taking on Conor Benn that was phenomenal. What an event that was. I said it was one of the best boxing fights I've ever seen but that was kind of a once in a lifetime situation. You had Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank who were rivals in the 90s and two of the biggest British boxing superstars that the sport's ever seen. Then the two kids about 30 years later get into boxing, hate each other they square up, one of them cracks an egg around the other one's face. Chris Eubank senior brands his son a disgrace. That's disgraceful then he shows up at the arena with 65,000 people who absolutely lose their mind and then the fight was phenomenal so yeah maybe right now the google searches are in favour of boxing that's because you just had that wild event."

Hearn added:

“If there was an MMA guy you would have thought that they would have interjected and said "Hold on you want six MMA superstars we could name some off the top of my head." I don't know Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev Ilia Taporia, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Paddy Pimblett, Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, Max Holloway who else Francis Ngannou by the way who took on Tyson Fury in his first ever boxing fight, dropped him and almost beat him on the scorecards. There's a few superstars for you."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (1:01):

Eddie Hearn claims Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight will take place in 2025

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claims Jake Paul will fight boxing champion Gervonta Davis later in 2025. Hearn called Paul's upcoming fight against Chavez Jr. smart business and said:

"[Paul vs. Chavez Jr.] not a terrible fight. We know that Gervonta [Davis] is gonna fight Jake Paul in November. Then, we'll see what happens. It'll be interesting to go from Gervonta Davis to Anthony Joshua. I don't think the Chavez fight is terrible. I think it's a smart bit of business."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

