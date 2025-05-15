UFC legend shuts down talk of Islam Makhachev rooting against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

At UFC 315 last weekend, UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev witnessed his friend, Belal Muhammad, lose his UFC welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena. Coming into the fight, the narrative was that if Muhammad retained his belt, Makhachev would stay at lightweight and defend his belt against Ilia Topuria, since he refuses to fight his friend.

However, since the welterweight division is no longer ruled by his teammate, Makhachev now has the greenlight to move up and challenge the new champion. In light of these developments, the lightweight throne has now been vacated and will be up for grabs between Topuria and former divisional king Charles Oliveira.

After Muhammad lost his title, there's been speculation that Islam Makhachev was rooting for his friend to lose, as it allows him to move up in weight. This speculation was suggested by UFC welterweight star Joaquin Buckley.

Check out Buckley's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

According to UFC Hall of Famer and Makhachev teammate Daniel Cormier, there is absolutely no truth to this. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"I don't think Makhachev was praying for Belal to lose. I know the guy and I don't think that's in him to want to see one of his friends lose for himself to gain an opportunity."

He then addressed Buckley's actions, saying:

What [Joaquin] Buckley is doing, from the trolling of Ian Garry, to now trying to target Islam Makhachev, is one of the only ways he's truly going to find his way into those big fights that he wants so desperately." [h/t- Red Corner MMA]

Listen to Daniel Cormier here:

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev's team still sees him as the lightweight champion, despite officially relinquishing belt

Despite officially letting go of his 155-pound strap to move up to welterweight, Islam Makhachev and his team still believe that he's the king of the lightweights. According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, the Dagestani wrestler will wear two belts if he wins the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz said:

"He [Makhachev] will have the two belt on top of his shoulder because he's still the lightweight champion. Listen, you have two guys fighting like, when Khabib [Nurmagomedov] retired as a lightweight champion, you understand, as pound-for-pound number one king. Islam is the pound-for-pound number one king. He never lost his title, you understand? You know, and you never know."

Abdelaziz also made it clear that Makhachev had no intention of moving up to 170 pounds as long as his friend Belal Muhammad was still the champion. He then said:

"I believe Islam will be the welterweight champion and he'll be a double champion."

Listen to Abdelaziz here (3:06 for the aforementioned comments):

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

