UFC legend who stepped in between Sean Strickland and Sneako gives incident's eye-witness account and aftermath: "I got some phone calls that night"

A former UFC fighter recently recalled a sparring incident between Sean Strickland and Sneako last year. The individual said he had to end the session since it was getting out of control.

For context, Sneako encountered Strickland in person during his live stream on Feb. 9, 2024, when the former champion approached the streamer and declared his desire to spar with him before heading out of town.

Despite his initial objections, the 'red pill' content producer eventually agreed, stating that he preferred the sparring session to focus on boxing. Despite their vast difference in experience and skills, the two faced off on camera, and the fight concluded with the content creator being severely beaten.

This forced the person in question, a UFC Hall of Famer and the Vice President of Athlete Development at the promotion's Performance Institute (PI), Forrest Griffin, to step in and defuse the situation after Sneako took multiple blows to the head.

Check out the post below:

Griffin revealed what transpired between Strickland and Sneako during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast, stating:

''He says, 'yeah I'm going to spar with a pro boxer', he books the octagon...I see it and I was like, 'I don't know, this doesn't look right' and then I'm watching it and I'm like, 'I don't know what's going on here'. I was doing a celebrity sweat episode...I'm training with like some cool people and I hear like a noise cuz I'm like maybe 30 foot away from the octagon, and I hear like all these people like saying stop.''

Griffin further stated that no camera crews were allowed at the UFC PI henceforth:

''I look up and sure enough, Sean Strickland's just beating the sh*t out this kid... and that's why I ran, I was like, I'm the one that works here. I should do something, so I run in there and stop him...I got some phone calls that night too. Like, ‘Forrest, what are you doing?’ Alright, we’ll lock it down. No video. You can video your sparring to watch back later, but there’s no need to bring a camera crew.”

Check out Forrest Griffin's comments below (0:28):

When Sneako was persuaded by Jake Shields not to spar with Sean Strickland

The entire MMA community was furious with Sean Strickland over brutally beating up Sneako in a sparring session last year.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields previously took to X and claimed that he warned Sneako about sparring with Strickland, but the streamer went ahead with it.

''This morning, I went to train @sneako, and he informed me he was gonna spar with Sean Strickland. I told him that was a bad idea, but he had already committed, and all a man has is his word. Strickland beat Sneako senseless, but he never quit and never complained...I don't know him well, but he showed he has a massive heart."

