UFC lightweight calls for state commission’s involvement after footage alludes to Diego Sanchez’s opponent cheating 

Diego Sanchez has accused former boxing champion Austin Trout of cheating during their recent bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3. The bout took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Trout defeated Diego Sanchez by a fourth-round TKO.

Cameras caught Trout's corner applying Vaseline to his shoulders, leading to Sanchez calling foul and stating he would get his lawyers involved. Sanchez alleges that Vaseline was applied so heavily that he could not utilize the clinch, which was a key part of his game plan.

He shared video footage on Instagram showing Trout getting Vaseline'd up and emphasized that his goal was to work from the clinch, which he believes was taken away from him due to the alleged cheating:

Diego Sanchez views the fight as a middle ground between MMA and boxing, where the clinch would give him an advantage over Trout, who was used to fighting with gloves. The controversy has sparked discussion among fans and may lead to further action.

In light of the situation, UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney has called out for the state commission to look into the matter. Taking to his Twitter handle, 'T.Wrecks' wrote:

"Damn 🤦🏾‍♂️ send it to the state commission"

Check out his tweet below:

Diego Sanchez names two potential opponents for his second bare-knuckle fight

Diego Sanchez, fresh off his first bare-knuckle boxing bout against Austin Trout, has named two potential opponents for his second fight in the sport. In a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Sanchez said:

"It could be anyone, man. There could be a big payday fight with Chad Mendes at 165. There could be a big fight at 175, Mike Perry. He's a big name. I think he's one of the biggest names in the sport right now, and I like that style matchup. It's a good fight."

Sanchez, who is 41 years old and has had a long career in mixed martial arts, seems to be enjoying the challenge of bare-knuckle boxing and is looking for big-name opponents for his next fight. Chad Mendes, a former UFC fighter who made an impressive debut at BKFC last year by defeating Joshuah Alvarez via technical knockout, would certainly fit that bill.

Mike Perry, who has fought in both the UFC and Bellator, is another high-profile opponent who could make for an exciting matchup

Check out Diego Sanchez's interview in the video below:

