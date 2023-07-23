UFC London Aftermath: Non-PPV event secures impressive gate, Tom Aspinall bags $50K bonus on return

UFC London was the promotion's second event in the United Kingdom this year which took place last night and gave fans some memorable moments throughout the card. With a number of exciting matchups on the card, the event was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Despite the fact that it was a non-pay-per-view (PPV) event, the event secured an impressive gate of $2.5 million thanks to 15,078 people present inside the O2 Arena in London.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter #UFCLondon



Performance of the Night: Paul Craig, Tom Aspinall



Fight of the Night: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny Roberts



Attendance: 15,078

Gate: $2.5 million USD Performance of the Night: Paul Craig, Tom AspinallFight of the Night: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny RobertsAttendance: 15,078Gate: $2.5 million USD

Returning to the octagon after a year-long layoff, Tom Aspinall looked impressive as he secured a first-round TKO against his opponent Marcin Tybura. As a result, he also won the Performance of the Night bonus worth $50k. The second Performance of the Night bonus went to Paul Craig who defeated Andre Munis with a second-round TKO.

UFC @ufc



They take home POTN bonuses



[ B2YB @MegMovie ] Two HUGE performances by @AspinallMMA & @PaulCraigThey take home POTN bonuses[ B2YB @MegMovie ] pic.twitter.com/12269b2sN0 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/12269b2sN0

As far as the third and final bonus, Fight of the Night, is concerned, it was awarded to the bout between Jonny Parsons and Danny Roberts. While the fight ended in the second round after Parsons secured a TKO finish, the fans were on the edge of their seats while it lasted.

UFC @ufc



They'll take home a well earned FOTN bonus



[ B2YB @ToyoTires ] These two gave us an absolute treat tonightThey'll take home a well earned FOTN bonus[ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/bDVtysN2Gm

UFC bonuses: Tom Aspinall aims to fight the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak after UFC London win

After putting on an impressive performance in his return to the octagon at UFC London after a year, Tom Aspinall spoke about what's next for him. During the post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Aspinall claimed that he wanted to fight the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak and then potentially take on Jon Jones. He said:

"I'm gonna go to Paris. I'm gonna be sat front row for Ciryl Gane against Sergey Spivak, I'm gonna beat the winner and then I'm gonna beat Jon Jones."

While further speaking of the same during the UFC London post-fight press conference, Tom Aspinall spoke about his chances against Ciryl Gane in a potential fight. He said:

"I think I matchup pretty well against him. I'm equally as fast as him, I move equally as well. The difference is I can grapple and I've got a lot of power and I think it's pretty undeniable in this stage of my career like I've got a lot of knockouts on my record mate."

Catch his comments below (4:00):