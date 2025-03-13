UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC is set to make a highly anticipated return to London for the first time since 2023, with former welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlining the event. Edwards, who lost his title to Belal Muhammad last July, is determined to start his path back to the championship.
Initially scheduled to face Australian contender Jack Della Maddalena, Edwards will now square off against American Sean Brady.
What time is Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady?
The event kicks off with the preliminary fights at 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT / 10:30 pm IST. The main card will begin streaming from 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST.
Check out the detailed timings of the event across regions below:
How to watch Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
For fans in the United States, the early prelims will be available on Disney+, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will stream on ESPN+ and ESPN 2, while the main card is accessible via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).
In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Pass will stream the early prelims, with TNT Sports and Discovery+ covering the prelims and main card.
Indian fans can watch the prelims and main card live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Sports Network, and Sony Liv.
UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady venue
The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday, March 22nd.
UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
According to the official listing, the current UFC London fight card is as follows:
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady, welterweight
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland, welterweight
- Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes, strawweight
- Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere, featherweight
Prelims
- Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla, lightweight
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos, flyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin, heavyweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev, middleweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar, strawweight
- Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes, lightweight