UFC London purses and payouts: How much are Leon Edwards, Sean Brady, and others making? Estimated and reported salaries

The UFC returns to London with a stacked Fight Night card, headlined by former welterweight champion Leon Edwards facing rising contender Sean Brady. The event, which will take place at The O2, marks Edwards' return to home turf as he seeks to re-establish his dominance in the division.

Brady, Edwards' opponent, presents a formidable challenge with his relentless wrestling and submission abilities.

The co-main event pits former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against Carlos Ulberg. Blachowicz hopes to reclaim the title, while Ulberg seeks a career-defining victory.

Other notable fights include Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland at welterweight and a strawweight clash between England’s Molly McCann and Brazil’s Istela Nunes. Also, Nathaniel Wood faces France’s Morgan Charriere at featherweight, and Jordan Vucenic meets Scotland’s Chris Duncan at lightweight.

How much are Leon Edwards and Sean Brady reportedly going to make from UFC London?

As UFC London approaches, fans are eager to know how much headliners Leon Edwards and Sean Brady are set to earn. While official figures remain undisclosed, estimates can be drawn from their past fight purses.

Leon Edwards has seen a steady rise in earnings over the years. At UFC 286, he earned approximately $1.54 million for his win over Kamaru Usman, which included a $500,000 base salary, a $500,000 win bonus, $500,000 from pay-per-view shares, and $42,000 in sponsorships.

His biggest payday came at UFC 296 against Colby Covington, where he reportedly made $3.14 million, including a $1 million base salary and win bonus, $1 million in PPV shares, and $42,000 in sponsorships. However, since this is a non-title fight, Edwards' earnings are expected to dip to around $2 million.

Sean Brady, facing a high-profile opponent, is also projected to receive a career-high payout. At UFC Vegas 97, he reportedly earned $466,000, including a $300,000 base salary, a $100,000 win bonus, $16,000 in sponsorship money, and a $50,000 performance bonus. For this fight, he is expected to make a upward of around $932,000.

In the co-main event, Jan Błachowicz’s earnings could approach $1 million, while Carlos Ulberg is expected to secure around $150,000. These figures are based on past earnings and estimated PPV shares.

