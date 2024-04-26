UFC Louisville tickets: How to buy and how much does it cost to watch the event live at KFC Yum! Center?

The UFC recently announced its return to Louisville, Kentucky, for a Fight Night event, also referred to as UFC Louisville. The event is scheduled to take place on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The MMA promotion has visited 'Derby City' on only two prior occasions: first with UFC Live: Sanchez vs. Kampmann in 2011, followed by UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 in 2013.

The Fight Night event is reportedly set to be headlined by a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the co-main event will showcase a light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby.

For those eager to witness UFC Louisville live at the KFC Yum! Center tickets for the event are now available for purchase. MMA aficionados can secure their spots across different sections by buying tickets from TicketMaster and TicketsOnSale websites.

Prices vary, starting from $121 to $303 for upper bowl seats, while lower bowl seats range from $290 to $733. For ringside seats, expect to invest between $1970 and a whopping $10,709 for a premium view near the octagon.

The UFC Louisville broadcast is set to begin at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT on Saturday, June 8, in the United States, corresponding to a 9 PM start time GMT in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card of the Fight Night event is expected to start around 8 PM ET/5 PM PT in the U.S., which equates to 12 AM GMT on Sunday, June 9 in the U.K.

Who else is fighting on the UFC Louisville card?

The UFC Louisville card presents a diverse lineup of fights, showcasing some of the top talents in the MMA promotion. In addition to the main and co-main events, the Fight Night card includes a bantamweight clash between rising stars Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios.

Also featured is a welterweight bout between Miguel Baeza and Punahele Soriano, along with a lightweight matchup between Thiago Moises and Ludovit Klein.

Check out the complete fight card for UFC Louisville:

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov: middleweight

Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby: light heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios: bantamweight

Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano: welterweight

Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein: lightweight

Preliminary Card:

Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates: welterweight

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus: middleweight

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos: bantamweight

Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler: bantamweight

Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes: strawweight

Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus: bantamweight

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese: middleweight

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa: women's flyweight

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar: strawweight