UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC returns to Macau for the first time in over a decade with a thrilling Fight Night event featuring a pivotal bantamweight clash between former champions Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

The co-main event features a compelling women’s strawweight bout between China’s Yan Xiaonan and Brazil’s Tabatha Ricci. Additionally, the card boasts several exciting matchups across multiple weight classes, including a welterweight bout between Song Kenan of China and Muslim Salikhov and a women’s flyweight contest between Wang Cong and Gabriella Fernandes.

UFC fans can also look forward to a clash between former light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir and New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg, as well as a light heavyweight bout between Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang and American Ozzy Diaz.

The event will also highlight the finals of the Road to UFC Season 3 tournament, which features promising contenders in the women’s strawweight, flyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight divisions.

What time is the Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo fight?

The main card is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. UK, with the Yan vs. Figueiredo cagewalks expected at approximately 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK. Please note that these times are subject to change based on the progression of earlier fights.

How to watch Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – TV channel and live stream

For fans in the U.S., the fight will be available to stream on ESPN+. In the UK, TNT Sports will provide coverage of the event. The fight will take place at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

Main card fighters

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweight)

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci (Women’s Strawweight)

Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes (Women’s Flyweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight)

Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz (Light Heavyweight)

Preliminary card fighters

Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. Suyong Yu (Bantamweight)

Kiru Singh Sahota vs. Donghun Choi (Flyweight)

Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan (Women’s Strawweight)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez (Flyweight)

Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa (Flyweight)

Xiao Long vs. Quang Le (Bantamweight)

Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta (Lightweight)

