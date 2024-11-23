UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Full video highlights

UFC Macau's main event was a back-and-forth firefight for the ages. Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo put out a slugfest, jam-packed with uninterrupted action through and through. After five rounds, Yan came away with a hard-fought unanimous decision.

As the fight started Figueiredo quickly used a well-timed takedown to put Yan on the mat. While the former flyweight champion threatened a guillotine, the Russian expertly countered and reversed position to gain top control.

From there he rained down punches and elbows on his opponent as Figueiredo tried to lock in a kimura to deter his opponent's ground and pound.

In the second round, both fighters employed a more cautious approach. Yan landed some damaging strikes, including a high kick which momentarily stunned his opponent.

Sure enough, 'Daico' returned the favor seemingly wobbling his opponent with a straight punch. The fight came alive at the end of the round as Figueiredo went headhunting, prompting his opponent to reverse the momentum with a pitch-perfect hip throw.

After a relatively uneventful start to the third, Figueiredo riled up the crowd with a crisp takedown. Both fighters had their moments in the round, but Yan stole the shine, piecing up his opponent, with punches kicks, and jumping knees in the closing moments.

Figueiredo came into the championship rounds with unless intent, adamant about getting a takedown where he believed he had the advantage. Yan dominated most of the round, but 'Daico' came back strong in the closing seconds, dropping his opponent with a well-time punch.

With renewed confidence from the knockdown, Figueiredo started the closing round strong, readily engaging in a firefight with his opponent. Yan, however, connected with more frequency.

Check out the video highlights of the fight below:

The fighters enter the cage.

Figueiredo started the fight with a takedown.

Yan landed debilitating strikes.

Yan largely outclassed his opponent on the feet.

The fighters got into an exciting back-and-forth.

Some fifth-round action

The warriors showed respect to each other after a fight for the ages.

Yan was declared as the victor.

Yan celebrates the win with his son.

