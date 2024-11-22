  • home icon
UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 22, 2024 21:09 GMT
Petr Yan (left) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (right) takes place at UFC Macau [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

The UFC Macau Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo round-by-round updates are here. Fans will be treated to real-time coverage and live scoring of the UFC Macau main event, set for five rounds in the bantamweight division. The event begins at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

However, the headline bout is estimated for a 6:40 AM E.T. / 3:40 AM P.T. start time. The fight is a massive opportunity for Figueiredo, who has distinguished himself as a force to be reckoned with at 135 pounds. Conversely, Yan has just bounced back from the worst stretch of his career.

Figueiredo, a former flyweight titleholder, is unbeaten at bantamweight, having defeated Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera, including a submission win over 'No Love.' It has earned him a #5 spot in the divisional rankings, and a win over Yan could set him up for a bantamweight title shot.

The Russian, a former bantamweight champion, has struggled to regain his form since losing the belt to Aljamain Sterling in controversial fashion. He bounced back with a hard-fought winover Cory Sandhagen, capturing interim bantamweight gold, but subsequently lost his next three bouts, including a Sterling rematch.

He finally rebounded with a win over Song Yadong, and despite his struggles, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook still expect him to win, listing him as a -305 favorite. Figueiredo, by contrast, is a +245 underdog.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the bantamweight fight.

UFC Macau Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

