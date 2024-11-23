Yan Xiaonan made her case for a second title shot at strawweight as she outclassed Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Macau.

The bout held on Saturday saw the former title challenger outclass her opponent with a credible standup game. Xiaonan dictated the pace of the fight from the get-go, keeping her opponent at the end of her punches, denying Ricci any opportunities to pursue a level change.

While 'Baby Shark' looked far from outmatched on the feet, the Brazilian was visibly struggling with the reach as her opponent employed teep and side kicks to prevent her from advancing.

Ricci came in aggressive in the second round but ate a straight punch which wobbled her. While 'Baby Shark' momentarily took Xiaonan down, as the Chinese tried to close the show, her opponent quickly got back to her feet.

Xiaonan then used her expert striking and distance control, to effortlessly pounce in and out of her opponent's range while stinging Ricci with debilitating punches.

More of the same transpired in the third round as Xiaonan outclassed Ricci on the feet with lighting fast punches to do noticeable damage while denying her opponent opportunities to mount a meaningful offensive.

Ricci tried to close the distance with high kicks, but she failed to land clean on the much more experienced striker.

