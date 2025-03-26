  • home icon
  UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 26, 2025 05:45 GMT
UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg fight details. [Image courtesy: @ufc via X]
UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg fight details. [Image courtesy: @ufc via X]

The UFC returns to Mexico City as UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg lights up Arena CDMX. The main event features a flyweight clash between hometown favorite and former two-time champion Brandon Moreno and Australian former title challenger Steve Erceg. Moreno, known for his relentless style, aims to reclaim glory in front of a passionate Mexican crowd, while Erceg looks to turn his career around.

In the co-main, Mexican fighter Manuel Torres faces American Drew Dober in a lightweight bout. The card also offers action at middleweight with Kelvin Gastelum taking on Joe Pyfer, along with exciting bantamweight and flyweight matchups involving fighters from Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

What time is Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg?

The main card will kick off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT, while the prelims start at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT. Below is the time zone conversion for key regions:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Region/Time ZoneMain CardPrelims
U.S. Eastern (ET)7:00 pm4:00 pm
U.S. Pacific (PT)4:00 pm1:00 pm
Mexico City (CT)6:00 pm3:00 pm
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 am (next day)9:00 pm
India (IST)5:30 am (next day)2:30 am (next day)
UAE (GST)4:00 am (next day)1:00 am (next day)
Brazil (Brasília)9:00 pm6:00 pm
How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg?

In the U.S., fans can stream the prelims live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the main card will be available via ESPN+ pay-per-view. In the U.K., viewers can watch the prelims on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass.

In India, both the prelims and main card will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony Liv.

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Venue

The event will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Full Fight Card

Main Card:

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
  • Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober, lightweight
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales, bantamweight
  • David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight
Prelims:

  • Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight
  • Jose Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier, middleweight
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight
  • Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri, strawweight
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweight
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda, featherweight
  • MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard, lightweight

