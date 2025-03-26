UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC returns to Mexico City as UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg lights up Arena CDMX. The main event features a flyweight clash between hometown favorite and former two-time champion Brandon Moreno and Australian former title challenger Steve Erceg. Moreno, known for his relentless style, aims to reclaim glory in front of a passionate Mexican crowd, while Erceg looks to turn his career around.

Ad

In the co-main, Mexican fighter Manuel Torres faces American Drew Dober in a lightweight bout. The card also offers action at middleweight with Kelvin Gastelum taking on Joe Pyfer, along with exciting bantamweight and flyweight matchups involving fighters from Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

What time is Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg?

The main card will kick off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT, while the prelims start at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT. Below is the time zone conversion for key regions:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Region/Time Zone Main Card Prelims U.S. Eastern (ET) 7:00 pm 4:00 pm U.S. Pacific (PT) 4:00 pm 1:00 pm Mexico City (CT) 6:00 pm 3:00 pm United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 am (next day) 9:00 pm India (IST) 5:30 am (next day) 2:30 am (next day) UAE (GST) 4:00 am (next day) 1:00 am (next day) Brazil (Brasília) 9:00 pm 6:00 pm

Ad

How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg?

In the U.S., fans can stream the prelims live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the main card will be available via ESPN+ pay-per-view. In the U.K., viewers can watch the prelims on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass.

In India, both the prelims and main card will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony Liv.

Ad

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Venue

The event will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Full Fight Card

Main Card:

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober, lightweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales, bantamweight

David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira, bantamweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight

Ad

Prelims:

Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight

Jose Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier, middleweight

Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri, strawweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweight

Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda, featherweight

MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard, lightweight

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.