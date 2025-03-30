UFC Mexico City winner breaks down in tears after victory for heartbreaking reason

Edgar Chairez, the flyweight contender, was filled with emotions shortly after achieving an impressive first-round submission victory over CJ Vergara at the recent UFC Mexico City event on March 29.

Once the fight was stopped, Chairez celebrated the victory, but soon afterward, he broke down in tears. His teammates rushed to console the 29-year-old as he sobbed uncontrollably.

Check out the emotional moments after Chairez's UFC Mexico City win below:

In his octagon interview, Chairez shared the heartwrenching story behind his emotional breakdown after the fight. He paid an emotional tribute to his grandfather, who passed away shortly after ensuring that Chairez received the necessary medical treatment to continue with his fighting career:

"First and foremost, thank God for all this. About a year ago, I didn't have the money to get the surgery. I couldn't do anything, and my grandpa, who was also a father to me, he sold his truck for my surgery. That's the reason why I am here. And you know what, last year he was right here. This year, he was not. But I know he's in the first row in the heaven, watching me tonight. So, I'm thankful."

Check out Edgar Chairez's comments below (0:52):

In the fight, Chairez dominated Vergara, not allowing him any opportunity for success and landing clean strikes repeatedly. He dropped Vergara with a left hook, and as the American tried to rise to his feet, Chairez followed up with additional strikes and forced him to sit on his knees. A rear-naked choke followed, and Vergara tapped out a few seconds later. The end came at the 2:30 mark of Round 1.

The victory marked Chairez's return to win column after he suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Joshua Van at Noche UFC 306 in September 2024. He now holds a 12-6-1NC record in professional MMA, with a 2-2-1NC record under the UFC umbrella.

