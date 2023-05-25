Recently, Sony's Playstation Showcase, an annual event where developers and publishers show off their latest innovations, took place, and was streamed for all to see.

Through the course of the presentation, Marvel revealed the follow up to their hugely successful Spider-Man title. They showed off some cinematics and gameplay from Spider-Man 2, even including some gameplay footage in which the player looks to be controlling Symbiote, who looks very similar to the fan-favorite, Venom.

This caught the eye of many around the world, including the UFC's own middleweight contender, Kelvin Gastelum. Gastelum took to Twitter to share his excitement, tweeting:

"Take my money, this is fire"

Many UFC fighters and MMA personalities have been known to be gamers in the past. A former opponent of Gastelum's, Robert Whittaker, for instance, has also been seen playing video games on UFC Embedded multiple times.

Judging by the reveal, fans are likely to be just as excited as Kelvin Gastelum.

Kelvin Gastelum to move back down to welterweight, Shavkat Rakhmonov offers to take him on

Kelvin Gastelum has announced that he will be moving back down to 170 lbs, and will now compete in the welterweight division. Gastelum fought in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), and eventually ended up winning the competition and earning his UFC contract.

In the UFC, Gastelum debuted at welterweight, and went on a 4-fight win streak. He was set to face Tyron Woodley, but missed weight in preparation for the bout, and ended up losing via split decision.

Since then, Gastelum has had mixed results at middleweight. He put on one of the greatest fights of all time in a 5-round war with current champion, Israel Adesanya. Since his loss to Adesanya, he has gone 2-4 in the 185 lb division, most recently picking up a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis.

Now, Gastelum has stated that he will return to fighting at 170 lbs, and expects to be back in the octagon sometime around September.

Interestingly, Shavkat Rakhmonov took note of Gastelum's announcement, and has offered to welcome him back to 170. 'Nomad' tweeted:

"Should I be the one to welcome Kelvin back to 170? @danawhite @seanshelby"

