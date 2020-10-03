UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya responded to Chris Weidman's call-out on Instagram, asking the former Champion to get some wins before challenging 'The Last Stylebender'. Weidman took to Twitter to call out the reigning and undefeated champion.

Hey, I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya…Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Israel Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy Money.

Adesanya, who recently defeated Paulo Costa to retain his belt responded in typical fashion dismissing the former Champion's skill set.

Chris Weidman… get some wins first please. I already have you figured out. I’ve sized you up a few times. Watched you hit and miss I know how to fuck up your single and double leg attacks I’m 10 steps ahead like I said. I knew I would use this clip one day to prove that I knew!

Israel Adesanya dismisses Chris Weidman's call-out on Twitter

Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes he is a bad stylistic matchup for reigning champion Adesanya. However, Weidman has struggled to rack up consecutive wins since losing his title to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194.

Chris Weidman of the United States fights against Jacare Souza of Brazil

Weidman was the first person in the UFC to defeat former legendary champion Anderson Silva, and did it not once but twice. Adesanya, who has racked up two title defences so far in his UFC title reign has been compared to the dominant Brazilian champion due to his head movement and counter-fighting style.

Adesanya is yet to face a wrestling heavy offence in his UFC run apart from Derek Brunson who he TKO'd in the first round. However, a question mark remains over his ground game due to his kick-boxing background.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen belives the former NCAA All-American wrestler could prove to be a problem for Adesanya.

I will tell you the two hardest matchups for Izzy Adesanya right now. Chris Weidman and Tyron Woodley. [...] Weidman has always been a matchup issue. Weidman’s a guy that just knows how to come forward, slip, and he can get you down. Adesanya earlier in his career, showed some trouble with that.