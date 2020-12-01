UFC Middleweight Jacare Souza says Jack Hermansson refused to accept his offer for a last-minute rematch

Ronaldo Jacare Souza made his Light Heavyweight debut last year in November, losing to Jan Blachowicz by a close split decision. It's been over a year now that we've seen Jacare Souza inside the Octagon and his last two outings ended in defeats.

Wanting to get back to winning ways, Jacare Souza will now face Kevin Holland at UFC 256. Kevin Holland was originally scheduled to face Jack Hermansson as Darren Till's replacement on December 5th, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of the bout.

Hermansson will now be facing 27-year-old Italian Marvin Vettori in the main event, but he was given a few options. In the end, he chose Vettori and Kevin Holland got a new opponent in Jacare Souza.

Speaking to Sherdog, Jacare Souza revealed that he offered to replace Kevin Holland in an attempt to get revenge for his 2019 loss to Jack Hermansson. However, The Joker reportedly declined:

“Actually I offered myself to take revenge against Hermansson, but unfortunately he didn’t accept,” said Souza

It required a big change in strategy for Jacare Souza, who was preparing for something else entirely:

“I did all my camp based on a southpaw about my height, [but] now I’ll face a much taller, orthodox fighter. But it is what it is,” he said. “I just want to fight and get back in the win column.”

Will Jacare Souza get back in the win column?

While Jacare Souza has long been regarded as one of the most elite Middleweights in the world, his record in the last three-and-a-half years has been 2-4. While he has only faced the most elite Middleweights (and one Light Heavyweight), it's a must-win fight for the Brazilian.

A three-round fight might be the way for him to ease back into it and whether he gets a finish or a decision, the victory alone is vital for him. Will Jacare Souza be able to overcome Kevin Holland?