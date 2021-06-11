UFC middleweight Kevin Holland teases fight news to fans

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has teased fight news to his fans. Holland took to his official Instagram account and suggested that he’s likely to make an announcement regarding his next fight very soon.

A couple of days back, Kevin Holland had sent out a similar message to his fans via his Twitter account as well. Holland’s Instagram post featured a caricature of himself, with the caption hinting he’s set to announce fight news sooner rather than later. Fans can check out the 'Trailblazer’s’ Twitter and Instagram posts below.

Fight news…… — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 9, 2021

Kevin Holland’s message to his fans on both Twitter and Instagram read as follows:

“Fight news???”

Kevin Holland was regarded by many as the breakout UFC star of the 2020 calendar year. The rising middleweight contender picked up five consecutive wins in 2020, tying the record for the most UFC wins in a calendar year with Roger Huerta and Neil Magny.

The 28-year-old was widely praised for his brilliant striking skills and vaunted KO power. However, he’s been the recipient of a considerable amount of criticism for his grappling skills. Holland entered the year riding high on the momentum of an incredibly successful campaign in 2020, but he’s been unable to pick up a win thus far in 2021.

Kevin Holland’s first fight in 2021 came against UFC middleweight mainstay Derek Brunson at UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland (March 2021). The fight witnessed Holland looking promising on the feet but struggling on the ground against his veteran opponent. Holland was thoroughly out-grappled in the fight and ended up losing to Brunson via unanimous decision.

Following this, Kevin Holland accepted a short-notice fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland (April 2021). Akin to the Brunson fight, this fight too saw Holland impress in the striking department while faltering in the grappling department. Holland was dominantly out-grappled in this matchup and lost to Vettori via unanimous decision.

Kevin Holland has been training at AKA and aims to someday win UFC gold

Marvin Vettori (left); Kevin Holland (right)

Presently, it’s unclear as to who Kevin Holland will fight next. Regardless, one can expect additional details on his next fight to leak in the days to come.

Kevin Holland is currently on a mission to improve his grappling skills in preparation for his next fight and in an attempt to rectify his past mistakes. Holland has been training at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) in San Jose, California. Holland did so after receiving an invitation from AKA’s own, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, to train at AKA and improve his grappling skill-set.

