UFC middleweight vet calls Achraf Hakimi's way of saving fortune from wife a "game changer"

Achraf Hakimi, the famous Morrocan soccer player, who plays for Paris Saint Germain (PSG), recently came into the limelight over the controversy surrounding his divorce.
UFC star and former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum weighed in on the situation. On Twitter, he said:
"This is a game changer lol"
Hakimi was in the news as his wife filed for divorce, after rape allegations were brought up against the Moroccan international. In court, however, it was revealed that an overwhelming majority of Hakimi's assets were in his mother's name.
As a result, his wife, who filed for 50% of his assets, was left with very little to take home in case the divorce was granted. Hakimi, however, simply asks his mother to get him whatever she wants, and she purchases it for him under her name.
This gave him legal protection against his wife's claims. Given the number of divorce settlements that have come into the public limelight, this is a rather unique one, given the outcome, and for good reason, has generated tremendous interest on social media.
Kelvin Gastelum defeated Chris Curtis, still holds title dreams
At UFC 287, Kelvin Gastelum took on Chris Curtis in a three-round war. The card was extremely memorable, with Adesanya notably knocking out long-time foe, Alex Pereira.
Gastelum and Curtis took fight of the night, and Gastelum appears to be spurred on by his performance.
Having formerly competed for the interim middleweight belt against current champion Israel Adesanya in a fight that will go down in MMA history, Gastelum has not given up on title dreams, despite having mixed results.
After beating Curtis, Gastelum took to Twitter to call out Dricus Du Plessis:
He managed to garner a response from Du Plessis, who replied to the tweet, saying:
Gastelum also countered, stating:
"You always talk about wanting to fight for the title. You've got 1 more win to be able to get to that. You best me, and you're next one after is for a title, guaranteed. I didn't screw you, I got injured and you know this. If you're serious about fighting for the title. Sign."