UFC middleweight wrestled to the ground by police in livestream arrest following heated argument [Full Video]

A UFC middleweight recently found himself in some hot water with the law.

The mixed martial artist in question claimed he was not disrupting the peace and that he was just walking when officers arrived on the scene.

The 185-pounder was interacting with two officers who were trying to get to the root of a reported disagreement with an unidentified woman he was living with. Sedriques Dumas was the combatant in question, and the person who made the call seems to have been his ex-girlfriend, per Dumas himself.

After conversing with two officers on the scene for a few minutes in the clip, Dumas was taken to the ground by other officers who had arrived on the scene thereafter. The audio became largely muddled for the remainder of the clip, with Dumas repeatedly asking officers what they were doing.

A clip was shared on X by @mmamania of the whole confrontation that Dumas was involved in as he seemingly got more heated as things progressed with the response to disturbing the peace call.

Check out the clip of the police interaction with the UFC middleweight below

Expand Tweet

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas' MMA run so far

The 28-year-old will have been an active UFC fighter for one full year once it hits March 11. Sedriques Dumas debuted in the UFC after a successful Contender Series effort that saw him stop Matej Penaz via a 47-second guillotine choke in August 2022.

Dumas had his first walk into the UFC cage, but unfortunately, it saw him take the first loss of his pro-MMA career. Cruelely enough, he would lose the UFC debut via guillotine choke to Josh Fremd in the second round during their contest last March.

After the setback in his UFC debut, Dumas would record back-to-back victories inside the octagon.

The United States native put together consecutive unanimous decision wins as a UFC middleweight over Cody Brundage and Abu Azaitar, respectively.

Those victories took place at UFC on ABC 5 last June and UFC 294 last October, respectively.

Dumas is next scheduled to step into the cage against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Fight Night: Atlantic City on March 30th. Whether this police altercation scuttles that planned bout at all is not yet known as of this writing.

Prior to becoming a UFC middleweight, Dumas collected wins under the Gamebred FC, iKON FC, and AKA banners.