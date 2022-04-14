"Can we talk about how much water he was pouring on his head" - Aljamain Sterling convinced Petr Yan used water to escape grappling exchanges

Aljamain Sterling recently claimed that Petr Yan frequently poured water on his head to avoid grappling and takedowns. Nothing, however, could keep 'The Funk Master' from defending his bantamweight title at the fight event.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling was seen discussing his most recent win at UFC 273. While discussing the fight, Sterling pointed out that Yan was seen pouring water on his head to make himself 'slippery' enough to not get caught in takedowns.

Speaking about the incident, the bantamweight champion said:

"Can we talk about how much water he was pouring on his head though? Because he was really really slippery after that. And made those other takedowns a lot harder for me to grab on his waist. And I really do think that's why I fell off in the fourth round."

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan faced off in a high-octane fight in the co-main event of UFC 273. After the first round, Sterling surprised everyone with his excellent grappling moves.

The fight was won by 'The Funk Master,' who was awarded a split decision victory by the three judges.

"There’s no way he won that first round"- John McCarthy gives his take on the recent Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan fight

Former MMA referee John McCarthy doesn't seem quite convinced with the Judge's decision to announce Aljamain Sterling the undisputed UFC bantamweight title at UFC 273.

In a recent clip uploaded on the Weighing In XTRA's YouTube channel, John McCarthy along with co-host Josh Thompson was seen discussing the recently concluded co-main event of UFC 273.

Giving his take on the fight, the former MMA referee said:

“I was very impressed with Aljamain and the way he fought. But there’s no way he won that first round. The heavier shots were landed easily by Yan. And I thought it was a smart tactic by Aljamain to stay on the outside, to move continuously, but he didn’t land much. He landed a couple of kicks, not real hard, and he got hit with some heavy shots a little bit."

