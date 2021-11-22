“I felt like I had third, fourth, and fifth” - Colby Covington believes he ‘clearly won that fight’ against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

Colby Covington believes he won the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of his fight against Kamaru Usman.

While speaking to Submission Radio recently, 'Chaos' claimed he should've been declared the winner against Usman with three rounds going in his favor. During the interview, Colby Covington said that he watched his rematch against Kamaru Usman right after it happened:

"I already rewatched it once. I rewatched it right away. I went to the back and I was like, 'I gotta see what happened'. I feel like I had the third, fourth, and fifth, those were my rounds," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington also spoke about being dropped by Kamaru Usman in the second round of their fight.

'Chaos' stated that his rushing in was the only reason Usman managed to clip him, which led to a "flash knockdown". Colby Covington added that he wobbled Usman with a jab as he stumbled.

The UFC welterweight champion was able to maintain his composure and caught his rival with a two and a hook. However, Colby Covington didn't take any serious damage during that exchange:

"The second, I mean the only reason I rushed in there and he like barely clipped and hit me and I hit the ground, it was like a flash knockdown was because if you look in the second round, I wobbled him with a jab. I hit him with a good jab. He stumbles a little bit but when he stumbles he catches his feet real good and he throws a two and a hook, just kind of flashed me and I was like, 'Oh s**t', you know but it wasn't any serious damage," added Colby Covington.

Colby Covington has failed to beat Kamaru Usman twice now

Colby Covington first failed to beat Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245 when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' marked his first title defense by beating his rival via TKO in round five. The two men then faced each other in a rematch at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden.

This time around, Usman and Covington put together yet another incredible fight but the result was the same with the reigning champion walking out with his title. Usman did not manage to knock Covington out this time, however, with the fight going to the judges after five action-packed rounds instead.

