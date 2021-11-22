"I don't know if he's willing to die inside that octagon like I am" - Colby Covington keen to set up trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman unless 'The Nigerian Nightmare' retires

Colby Covington is more than interested in a trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman, provided 'The Nigerian Nightmare' doesn't retire from fighting any time soon.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington mentioned that he and Kamaru Usman have fought 10 rounds against one another. 'Chaos' thinks that he is currently 6-4 against his arch-rival on this front.

Hence, Colby Covington has vouched for a trilogy fight against Usman if the reigning UFC welterweight champion decides to stay around:

"We fought two times, after 10 rounds, at the worst, I'm down six rounds to four. So, I think there needs to be another fight, there needs to be another trilogy, if he stays around, if he wants to stay around," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington went on to say that after fighting him twice, Kamaru Usman has realized how serious the former interim champion is in regards to winning the undisputed UFC welterweight title.

'Chaos' made quite the bold statement by claiming that he is willing to die inside the octagon and will do whatever it takes to get another crack at 'The Nigerian Nightmare':

"After fighting me two times, I think he realizes how serious I am and how bad I want that belt. So, I don't know if he's willing to die in that octagon like I am and you know, I'm gonna get my shot back at him if he doesn't retire first. He might retire and ride off in the sunset but if not, I'm looking for that Marty trilogy," added Colby Covington.

Colby Covington failed to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 268

At UFC 268, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman put together another nail-biting fight against one another. The two men went back-and-forth against each other but, by the end of the fight, the result was no different as Usman once again defeated his arch-rival.

In doing so, Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington for the second time. The win marked yet another successful title defense for Usman, who has now beaten both Covington and Jorge Masvidal twice and Gilbert Burns once as champion.

